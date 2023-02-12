Erin Andrews' Super Bowl Essentials Include This Game-Changing Product With 10,400+ 5-Star Reviews

We interviewed Erin Andrews because we think you'll like her picks. Erin is a paid spokesperson for Dr. Scholls. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Most of us Super Bowl viewers will watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles from the comfort of the couch at home. In contrast, Erin Andrews' typical game day experience is a very long day with many hours on her feet, running up and down the sidelines.

In an exclusive E! interview, Erin explained, "I'm on my feet so much over the weekend for football games. We show up to the site for an NFL game three to four hours before and it's not like we're chillin' in a green room. I'm running out to the field. I'm chatting with the players, the coaches, the general managers, the owners, all of it, and then it's time for the game, right? And that's about four to five hours long as well. So, that's a full shift on your feet and then you're running to the plane to get home."

Of course, Erin is always prepared for game days, making sure she has her must-haves on hand. Or, in this case, on her feet. Erin relies on her favorite Dr. Scholl's products to prevent foot pain and remedy any issues she may have from those long days.

Erin's must-haves include a heel balm with 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and cushions that you can use to heal blisters or prevent them from occurring. She also shared her go-to hair products and essentials for every weather scenario.