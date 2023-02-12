Erin Andrews' Super Bowl Essentials Include This Game-Changing Product With 10,400+ 5-Star Reviews

We interviewed Erin Andrews because we think you'll like her picks. Erin is a paid spokesperson for Dr. Scholls. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Most of us Super Bowl viewers will watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles from the comfort of the couch at home. In contrast, Erin Andrews' typical game day experience is a very long day with many hours on her feet, running up and down the sidelines.
In an exclusive E! interview, Erin explained, "I'm on my feet so much over the weekend for football games. We show up to the site for an NFL game three to four hours before and it's not like we're chillin' in a green room. I'm running out to the field. I'm chatting with the players, the coaches, the general managers, the owners, all of it, and then it's time for the game, right? And that's about four to five hours long as well. So, that's a full shift on your feet and then you're running to the plane to get home."
Of course, Erin is always prepared for game days, making sure she has her must-haves on hand. Or, in this case, on her feet. Erin relies on her favorite Dr. Scholl's products to prevent foot pain and remedy any issues she may have from those long days.
Erin's must-haves include a heel balm with 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and cushions that you can use to heal blisters or prevent them from occurring. She also shared her go-to hair products and essentials for every weather scenario.
Erin Andrews' Game Day Essentials
Dr. Scholl’s Prevent Pain Protective Insoles
"Dr. Scholl's has created these Prevent Pain Insoles, and that's exactly what they do. You throw them inside your shoe and they offer more cushioning than your normal insole that's already in your shoe. It helps with lower back pain and your knees. They really help manage the stress of your joints. When your feet hurt, you just don't and don't want to be involved. I don't have that option, so this is a necessity."
Dr. Scholl’s Revitalize Recovery Insoles
"It's about getting ahead of the situation by putting this in your shoe."
Dr. Scholl's Severe Cracked Heel Balm
"Another must-have for me is this Severe Cracked Heel Balm. I put this on when I get home or get back to the hotel and need some hydration on my feet. It's essential when I haven't been able to get a pedicure. It's super easy to travel with."
Erin's pick has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr. Scholl's Blister Cushions With Duragel Technology
"The biggest one for me after I've done damage to myself are these Blister Cushions. They're better than a freaking band aid. They don't rip off the skin and they stay on. I can leave this on for a week at a time, but that's another story."
"And, let's be honest, those band aids really don't give you any cushion. These are great to put on the back of your ankle to prevent a blister or if you already have one and you're hating your life. It can get real gross and put you in a bad mood, but don't let a blister ruin your day. That's why these cushions are fabulous."
E!: No matter what the weather is like at a game, your waves always stay intact.
EA: I'll stop you right there and be honest. It's a weave, so the style just holds up very well. I do clip-ins. I think they've come a long way and there are many affordable options now. Thank you, but I promise I'm always adjusting my weave in between takes and it blows in the wind and all that.
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
"I use a ton of texture spray. It holds very well for a whole game day."
This spray has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 29K+ Sephora Loves.
R+Co Dart Pomade Stick
"I use a pomade stick from R+Co that helps with flyaways. It's really great and works like a balm."
E!: What are some cold weather game day necessities that you need to make it through a long day?
EA: Toe warmers are great. I love hand warmers. A good winter jacket is essential. I always wear disposable heated vests under my thermal underwear.
Underwarmer Heated Shirt, Compression Baselayer, 8 Built in Heat Packs,
"The heated vests last for such a long time, even when you're on the plane after the game. They're fabulous."
Thermajane Long Johns Thermal Underwear
"Thermal underwear is huge. Oh, you know they've got such great stuff now to help you stay warm."
This set comes in seven colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 3X. It has 27,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HotHands Hand & Toe Warmers - Long Lasting Safe Natural Odorless Air Activated Warmers
This bundle has 24 pairs of disposable hand warmers and eight pairs of toe warmers. The set has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: We are not allowed to bring umbrellas in stadiums for rainy games. What are some rainy game essentials?
EA: Honestly, for me, it's just over at that point if it starts to rain. I just put on a baseball hat and call it a day. I will put on a hat or throw my hair in a ponytail because there's just there's no coming back from a rainy day.
E!: What about the warm weather? You can't do a broadcast or an interview while holding a mini fan. How do you stay comfortable in the heat?
EA: I can't be bothered with a fan. I try to wear neutral colors like cream so I'm not sweating as much. This year, I wore a really fun hat, it was a fedora kind of situation. It was fun and it helped my hair from dying in the heat. With the extreme weather, you just have to lean into it, right?
Lanzom Classic Wide Brim Wool Fedora Hat
This fedora hat comes in 30 colors and it has 17,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
