Pregnant Jessie J Reveals Sex of Her Baby Before Baring Bump on BRIT Awards Red Carpet

Jessie added, "Who knows if this will ever happen again? So I'm just going to celebrate it."

The pop star, who presented an award at the BRITs, revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in January, more than a year after she suffered a miscarriage.

Jessie has since shared several uplifting pregnancy posts on social media. "This post is for all pregnant / new Mums," she wrote Feb. 9. "Take pictures. Take videos. Celebrate this moment. And if you haven't been told recently or at all. You are a f***ing G! You are incredible, on your rough days and your good days. You are beautiful. You are inspiring. You are doing it. Trust your body. Growing a whole human or 2 or 3 or 4!!!"

She continued, "Do not let anybody steal your shine and happiness. Ignore the projectors and the 'you just wait' people...You are allowed to feel everything. The joy, the excitement and the [shocked face with exploding head emoji]. Whether it's your first time or your 5th time. You are doing it your way and that's the only way to do it."

See photos of Jessie and other stars at the Brit Awards below: