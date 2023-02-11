Pregnant Jessie J Reveals Sex of Her Baby Before Baring Bump on BRIT Awards Red Carpet

Jessie J is having a boy!
The pregnant singer revealed the sex of her baby on Instagram Feb. 11, hours before she attended the 2023 Brit Awards. She shared a video of herself sitting with her belly bared, singing to her unborn child. "Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy… so I think this song is the one," she captioned the post, adding, "Oh yeah…I'm having a boy. And I promise I am wearing underwear."
The mom-to-be also showcased her bare baby bump on the red carpet at the Brit Awards in a scarlet cut-out catsuit, paired with a full-length, ruffled wrap and matching, stiletto pumps.
"I just feel like, why not?" the 34-year-old said on the red carpet. "I was looking at dresses and what I could do and I was like, so many people cover [their bumps] up, and honestly, Rihanna just inspired me."
Jessie added, "Who knows if this will ever happen again? So I'm just going to celebrate it."
The pop star, who presented an award at the BRITs, revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in January, more than a year after she suffered a miscarriage.
Jessie has since shared several uplifting pregnancy posts on social media. "This post is for all pregnant / new Mums," she wrote Feb. 9. "Take pictures. Take videos. Celebrate this moment. And if you haven't been told recently or at all. You are a f***ing G! You are incredible, on your rough days and your good days. You are beautiful. You are inspiring. You are doing it. Trust your body. Growing a whole human or 2 or 3 or 4!!!"
She continued, "Do not let anybody steal your shine and happiness. Ignore the projectors and the 'you just wait' people...You are allowed to feel everything. The joy, the excitement and the [shocked face with exploding head emoji]. Whether it's your first time or your 5th time. You are doing it your way and that's the only way to do it."
See photos of Jessie and other stars at the Brit Awards below: