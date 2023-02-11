Fox News' Julie Banderas Announces Divorce on TV During Valentine's Day Segment

Watch : Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Tyler Stanaland

Er, Happy Valentine's Day?

On Feb. 9, Fox News anchor Julie Banderas made a personal announcement on TV about her love life. During a Valentine's Day segment on the cable network's show Gutfeld!, the newswoman shared that she is parting ways with Andrew Sansone, her husband of 13 years and father of their three children.

"I'm getting a divorce," she said. "I am going to say it right here for the first time. Thank you everyone. Congratulations are in order. That was breaking news."

Sansone has not publicly commented on the divorce or Banderas' announcement.

Banderas' announcement came up during a discussion about the Feb. 14 holiday, of which she is not a fan. "F--k Valentine's Day," she declared. "It is stupid. Even when I was married, I didn't get s--t."

Hours before her divorce was revealed on Gutfeld!, she dropped a hint on Twitter. "Tune into @Gutfeldfox tonight at 11pm ET," she wrote. "I have a little announcement at the end of the show. (During the Valentines Day segment ironically)."