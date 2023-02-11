Fox News' Julie Banderas Announces Divorce on TV During Valentine's Day Segment

Julie Banderas revealed during a Valentine's Day segment on Gutfeld! that she is “getting a divorce” from Andrew Sansone. Learn about the Fox News anchor’s “breaking news” announcement.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 11, 2023 6:45 PMTags
DivorcesCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Tyler Stanaland

Er, Happy Valentine's Day?

On Feb. 9, Fox News anchor Julie Banderas made a personal announcement on TV about her love life. During a Valentine's Day segment on the cable network's show Gutfeld!, the newswoman shared that she is parting ways with Andrew Sansone, her husband of 13 years and father of their three children.

"I'm getting a divorce," she said. "I am going to say it right here for the first time. Thank you everyone. Congratulations are in order. That was breaking news."

Sansone has not publicly commented on the divorce or Banderas' announcement.

Banderas' announcement came up during a discussion about the Feb. 14 holiday, of which she is not a fan. "F--k Valentine's Day," she declared. "It is stupid. Even when I was married, I didn't get s--t."

Hours before her divorce was revealed on Gutfeld!, she dropped a hint on Twitter. "Tune into @Gutfeldfox tonight at 11pm ET," she wrote. "I have a little announcement at the end of the show. (During the Valentines Day segment ironically)."

photos
Most Expensive Celeb Divorces

And after the segment, Banderas made it clear on social media her announcement was the real deal. When a Twitter user wrote, "I imagine that @JulieBanderas is going to say she was kidding on social media later tonight," Banderas wrote back, "I wasn't kidding."

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Gathers Most of the Kardashian Kids for a Family Pic

2
Exclusive

The Story of How Dan Benson Went From Disney Star to Adult Entertainer

3

See Revenge Stars Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman's Rare Outing

But that wasn't the only comment Banderas posted about the matter. On Feb. 10, another user penned, "They say your not an adult until you have been divorced once. Good luck going forward, in the end you'll wish you had done it sooner." Banderas replied, "Yeah, like 13 years ago."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Gathers Most of the Kardashian Kids for a Family Pic

2
Exclusive

The Story of How Dan Benson Went From Disney Star to Adult Entertainer

3

See Revenge Stars Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman's Rare Outing

4

Emma Roberts Calls Out Her Mom For Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes

5

Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health