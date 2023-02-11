Make Life Sweeter With Hannah Godwin's Valentine's Day Gift Picks

We interviewed Hannah Godwin because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Hannah's collaboration with Deux and her brand Setty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that stresses you out, you're not alone. Stop worrying and let Hannah Godwin handle the shopping. The Bachelor in Paradise alum is all about keeping it simple, sharing, "I really love the small things in life and throughout the years that's what I have focused on during Valentine's Day! So many people put a lot of pressure on the day to be extravagant dinners and gestures, but for me, I like to keep things simple and sentimental."

The Bachelor Nation favorite added, "Whether it's FaceTiming a friend, sending a handwritten note to someone you miss, or carving out an extra 30 minutes in your day to spend quality time with your significant other, I think that's truly what makes Valentine's Day so special!"

Hannah's lifestyle brand Setty collaborated with DEUX to create the ultimate Valentine's Day treat, Cookies & Cream Enhanced Cookie Dough. She explained, "When we launched Setty with the mission to celebrate the little things that make life sweeter, we knew DEUX was the perfect collaboration. We want to emphasize that you don't always have to be doing the most to enjoy life, sometimes all you need is a night in with sweats and some cookie dough."

Hannah advised, "Valentine's Day can get complicated so keep it simple and give someone a night with a movie, sweats, and a little sweet treat. There's nothing better! I mean who needs roses when you can have cookie dough?"

Hannah shared more about the DEUX x Setty collaboration along with her Valentine's Day gift picks and some of the holiday traditions she shares with fiancé Dylan Barbour.