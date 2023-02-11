Make Life Sweeter With Hannah Godwin's Valentine's Day Gift Picks

We interviewed Hannah Godwin because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Hannah's collaboration with Deux and her brand Setty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If Valentine's Day is one of those holidays that stresses you out, you're not alone. Stop worrying and let Hannah Godwin handle the shopping. The Bachelor in Paradise alum is all about keeping it simple, sharing, "I really love the small things in life and throughout the years that's what I have focused on during Valentine's Day! So many people put a lot of pressure on the day to be extravagant dinners and gestures, but for me, I like to keep things simple and sentimental."
The Bachelor Nation favorite added, "Whether it's FaceTiming a friend, sending a handwritten note to someone you miss, or carving out an extra 30 minutes in your day to spend quality time with your significant other, I think that's truly what makes Valentine's Day so special!"
Hannah's lifestyle brand Setty collaborated with DEUX to create the ultimate Valentine's Day treat, Cookies & Cream Enhanced Cookie Dough. She explained, "When we launched Setty with the mission to celebrate the little things that make life sweeter, we knew DEUX was the perfect collaboration. We want to emphasize that you don't always have to be doing the most to enjoy life, sometimes all you need is a night in with sweats and some cookie dough."
Hannah advised, "Valentine's Day can get complicated so keep it simple and give someone a night with a movie, sweats, and a little sweet treat. There's nothing better! I mean who needs roses when you can have cookie dough?"
Hannah shared more about the DEUX x Setty collaboration along with her Valentine's Day gift picks and some of the holiday traditions she shares with fiancé Dylan Barbour.
Hannah Godwin's Valentine's Day and Galentine's Day Gift Picks
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum
"I love giving good skincare to all my galentines! This serum has been a staple in my routine for years."
Hannah also recommended this in her 2022 Galentine's Day gift guide. It has 82K+ Sephora Loves, 6,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NGDN Mimi and Co Spa Headband
"If your girlfriend is anything like me and is obsessed with watching GRWM Tik Tok videos then she will be obsessed with this."
This headband comes in five colors.
Project 62 Thin Metal Tabletop Frame Brass
"I'm a big fan of thoughtful gifts so I love the idea of getting an empty picture frame and writing a note that says 'fill this frame with a picture of us doing' and add in a fun local experience to make a memory!"
Letine Clear Glass Coffee Mug With Lids- Insulated Coffee Mugs Tea Cup With an Espresso Spoon
"Add in some clear mugs, her favorite coffee and bonus points if you get her a frother!"
This insulated mug comes with a lid and an espresso spoon. The frother has 71,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in many colors.
ICEXXP Whiskey Ice Ball Maker
"For all the whiskey drinkers out there, these are such a fun gift and perfect for entertaining."
Hannah Godwin Valentine's Day Q&A
E!: Do you have any Valentine's Day traditions?
HG: Breakfast is Dylan's and my love language, so Valentine's Day morning we always make time to make breakfast with each other! Each of us chooses a dish we want to make (I always go for blueberry pancakes) and then we set the table with some candles and enjoy the morning together, it's my favorite!
E!:What's your favorite gift that you've received from Dylan and what did you love about it?
HG: A few years ago he got me a cartoon book that told the story of how we met. It was super cute and it's one of my favorite coffee table books in the house now.
E!:What's a go-to gift for significant others that you buy every year?
HG: Growing up my favorite part of Valentine's Day was passing out the love letters with the cute sayings and candy! Every year I like to get creative and come up with my own cheeky saying and give a little valentine to Dylan, it feels so nostalgic and fun!
E!: What's a great gift under $25 that you would recommend?
HG: I am all about quality time and experiences, so I love gifting small things that you can do with your significant other or best friend! I think a little "date night" in a box is the perfect idea to keep Valentine's Day chill with no pressure. I would give a jar of DEUX, some heart-shaped cookie cutters and some sprinkles! It's a fun activity to do with your valentine or galentine and doesn't break the bank.
Mystic Sprinkles Valentine's Day Sprinkle Mixes
These heart sprinkles add a festive touch to any Valentine's Day dessert.
Ann Clark Cookie Cutters Hearts Cookie Cutter Set 5-pcs. with Recipe Booklet
These heart-shaped cookie cutters have five sizes to choose from.
E!: If you only had two days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
HG: I would order some disposable cameras and a cute photo book and write a "bucket list" of activities we want to do together that year! Then each time we experience something on our list, we can take film photos and put them in the book for memories!
Vienrose Large Photo Album Self Adhesive for 4x6 8x10 Pictures Magnetic Scrapbook Album DIY 40 Blank Pages with A Metallic Pen
This album is available in many colors and it comes with a metallic pen. It has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Disposable 35mm Camera
This disposable camera comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth.
E!: Tell me about your brand, Setty.
HG: Setty started as a photo editing app to help people see the beauty in all that's around them. As I dug into all the incredible content users posted, one repeating theme stuck out: most of it was everyday moments, with people romanticizing the now. I knew I wanted to create something larger with this message so Setty the Lifestyle Brand was born!
We are creating products that help you feel good in the present and celebrate the now. We just launched our classic collection with the crewneck, sweatpants, and bodysuit. We also have a lot of exciting launches on the horizon and we can't wait for people to get their hands on them!
Setty Classic Crewneck, Classic Sweatpants, and Navy Bodysuit
"This year I am going to be gifting all of my best friends our classic collection from Setty which is the crewneck, sweatpants, and bodysuit with a bottle of wine and a card game. I really want to keep Galentine's Day simple this year and just enjoy good company and some good laughs!"
Still shopping? Check out these under $50 Valentine's Day gifts recommended by Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.