Khloe Kardashian Gathers Most of the Kardashian Kids for an Adorable Family Photo

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Has "No Man Right Now"

Khloe Kardashian just did what many parents would find impossible: She got multiple kids to pose for a family photo—and they're even smiling!

On Feb. 11, the Good American founder shared a group pic featuring her daughter True Thompson, who she shares with Tristan Thompson, and six of the child's cousins: Kourtney Kardashian's youngest children Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 8; Kim Kardashian's kids North West, 9, Saint West, 6, and Psalm West, 3, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 6.

Khloe captioned the photo, which shows no adults, "When the whole tribe is a vibe. Getting a photo of the ENTIRE tribe will be my mission this year."

Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and father of Penelope, Reign and the former couple's eldest son Mason Disick, 13, commented, "Squad."

And if you're keeping up with the Kardashian kids, you'll notice that five of them are absent from the photo: Mason, Kim's daughter Chicago West, 5; Kylie Jenner's children Stormi Webster, 5, and Aire Webster, 12 months, and Khloe and Tristan's 6-month-old son, whose name has not been made public.