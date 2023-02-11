Anthropologie Limited-Time Sale: Shop Trendy Dresses, Birkenstock Slippers & More Deals Up to 64% Off

Get your wardrobe spring ready with these stylish Anthropologie sale on sale deals!

By Ella Chakarian Feb 11, 2023 12:00 PMTags
DealsShoesHandbagsShoppingE! Insider ShopShop SalesShop FashionShop NewsE! InsiderLikes
ecomm: anthropologie weekend sale on saleAnthropologie

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This weekend is off to a phenomenal start when it comes to shopping! There are so many can't-miss sales going on, like Anthropologie's Extra 40% Off Sale.

For a limited time, you can score some jaw-dropping deals on the cutest clothing, accessories and home décor from Anthropologie. If you're looking for the perfect dresses or trendiest tops, this roundup of our favorite finds from the Anthropologie sale has all of that and more. There are even the cutest Birkenstock Shearling Sandals on sale for 25% off!

Keep scrolling to shop the best looks from the Anthropologie extra 40% off sale!

 

read
Every Fashionable Amazon Find Our Shopping Editors Would Buy With $25

Pilcro Cropped Eyelash Sweater

This cropped, relaxed sweater has a cute off-the-shoulder fit that would look super stylish with a pair of jeans or leather pants. This deep honey shade is on sale for $50 instead of the usual $138 price.

$138
$50
Anthropologie

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Bell Meadow Lace-Back Top

This lace-back top is perfect for any occasion. Whether you're pairing it with cargo pants and sneakers or leather pants and heels, it's a cute top that you'll always reach for.

$108
$60
Anthropologie

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Shearling Sandals

These Birkenstock Shearling Sandals are definitely being added to our carts. The comfy, cozy and cute shoe will become your favorite in no time!

$210
$158
Anthropologie

Maeve Tie-Neck Blouse

This tie-neck blouse is perfect for the office, brunch, a sophisticated evening dinner and everything in between. It's currently on sale for $40 off its original price.

$120
$80
Anthropologie

Billini Tayah Glimmer Bag

Add a little bit of bling to your wardrobe with this gold glimmer bag. The trendy look is currently on sale for $50.

$75
$50
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Mesh Slip Dress

This mesh slip dress is the romantic date night outfit you need for Valentine's Day. The strappy black dress cinches at the waist, and can be paired with heels for an elevated nighttime look.

$118
$70
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Deep-V Tunic

This deep-v tunic has gorgeous sleeves and a flattering, fitted bodice. It comes in black and green, and we can't decide which we love more.

$98
$80
Anthropologie

The Hattie Seamless Square-Neck Bralette

This seamless square-neck bralette is the perfect layering piece, or even just the comfortable and soft loungewear piece you're closet was missing.

$24
$10-$15
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Sheer Mesh Coverup

This sheer mesh ruched coverup dress is perfect for that upcoming tropical spring break trip you have planned. The flattering, cute look is on sale for just $30!

$78
$30
Anthropologie

Pilcro Faux Leather Corset Top

This faux leather corset top is the edgy and chic piece your wardrobe is missing. The lace-up back and braided straps are perfectly crafted. It really is all in the details with this top.

$128
$80
Anthropologie

Check out all the best, limited-time deals from The North Face 50% off sale.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!