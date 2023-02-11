Anthropologie Limited-Time Sale: Shop Trendy Dresses, Birkenstock Slippers & More Deals Up to 64% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This weekend is off to a phenomenal start when it comes to shopping! There are so many can't-miss sales going on, like Anthropologie's Extra 40% Off Sale.
For a limited time, you can score some jaw-dropping deals on the cutest clothing, accessories and home décor from Anthropologie. If you're looking for the perfect dresses or trendiest tops, this roundup of our favorite finds from the Anthropologie sale has all of that and more. There are even the cutest Birkenstock Shearling Sandals on sale for 25% off!
Keep scrolling to shop the best looks from the Anthropologie extra 40% off sale!
Pilcro Cropped Eyelash Sweater
This cropped, relaxed sweater has a cute off-the-shoulder fit that would look super stylish with a pair of jeans or leather pants. This deep honey shade is on sale for $50 instead of the usual $138 price.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Bell Meadow Lace-Back Top
This lace-back top is perfect for any occasion. Whether you're pairing it with cargo pants and sneakers or leather pants and heels, it's a cute top that you'll always reach for.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Shearling Sandals
These Birkenstock Shearling Sandals are definitely being added to our carts. The comfy, cozy and cute shoe will become your favorite in no time!
Maeve Tie-Neck Blouse
This tie-neck blouse is perfect for the office, brunch, a sophisticated evening dinner and everything in between. It's currently on sale for $40 off its original price.
Billini Tayah Glimmer Bag
Add a little bit of bling to your wardrobe with this gold glimmer bag. The trendy look is currently on sale for $50.
By Anthropologie Mesh Slip Dress
This mesh slip dress is the romantic date night outfit you need for Valentine's Day. The strappy black dress cinches at the waist, and can be paired with heels for an elevated nighttime look.
By Anthropologie Deep-V Tunic
This deep-v tunic has gorgeous sleeves and a flattering, fitted bodice. It comes in black and green, and we can't decide which we love more.
The Hattie Seamless Square-Neck Bralette
This seamless square-neck bralette is the perfect layering piece, or even just the comfortable and soft loungewear piece you're closet was missing.
By Anthropologie Sheer Mesh Coverup
This sheer mesh ruched coverup dress is perfect for that upcoming tropical spring break trip you have planned. The flattering, cute look is on sale for just $30!
Pilcro Faux Leather Corset Top
This faux leather corset top is the edgy and chic piece your wardrobe is missing. The lace-up back and braided straps are perfectly crafted. It really is all in the details with this top.