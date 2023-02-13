Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna Confirms She’s Pregnant During Halftime Show

Patrick Mahomes Makes History at Super Bowl 2023 With Kansas City Chiefs Win

Patrick Mahomes was a winner in more ways than one during his historic victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 2023 on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.

By Daisy Maldonado, Angie Orellana Hernandez Feb 13, 2023 3:40 AMTags
SportsSuper BowlCelebritiesNFLPatrick Mahomes
Watch: Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2

Patrick Mahomes has made a touchdown in the history books.

On Feb. 12, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win more than one Super Bowl with his compelling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Previously, Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory against the San Francisco 49ers at the 2019 Super Bowl.

But before Mahomes had even touched the field at the 2023 Super Bowl—which was held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.—he and Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts had already made NFL history in more ways than one.

For example, Hurts, 24, and Mahomes, 27, were the youngest starting quarterback pair in Super Bowl history. The two were also the first Black quarterbacks to play against each other in the Super Bowl since the league's inception.

Reflecting on the historic match-up, Mahomes shared how felt about the game's significance in a Feb. 2 press conference.

photos
Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City Chiefs' and Philadelphia Eagles' Celebrity Fans

"To have two Black quarterbacks start in the Super Bowl, I think it's special," Mahomes said, per NFL footage. "I've learned more and more about the history of the Black quarterback since I've been in this league. The guys that came before me and Jalen set the stage for this and now I'm just glad we can set the stage for kids that are coming up now. It'll be a great game against two great teams and against another great quarterback. I'm excited to go out there and do what we can against a great team."

Dave Shopland/Shutterstock (13762400t)

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Rihanna Confirms She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023

2

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

3

A$AP Rocky Is Pregnant Rihanna’s Cheerleader at 2023 Super Bowl Show

Keep scrolling to see more moments from the 2023 Super Bowl.

Instagram
Jason Tartick & Peter Weber
Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
twitter
H.E.R.
Instagram
Cara Delevingne
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Lil Uzi Vert & Blue Ivy Carter
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Roger Goodell & Corey Gamble
Instagram
A$AP Rocky & Rick Ross
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Joel McHale, Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts & Questlove
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Paul Rudd
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Chris Stapleton
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Babyface
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Jordin Sparks
JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Troy Kotsur
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Paul Walter Hauser
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Gordon Ramsay
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Adam Blackstone & Questlove
Diggzy/Shutterstock
Paul McCartney & Nancy Shevell
Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Donna Kelce
Diggzy/Shutterstock
Damar Hamlin
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Rihanna Confirms She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Super Bowl 2023

2

Blake Lively Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No.4 With Ryan Reynolds

3

A$AP Rocky Is Pregnant Rihanna’s Cheerleader at 2023 Super Bowl Show

4

Watch Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez In Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Ad

5

See Brittany Mahomes Cheer On Patrick Mahomes At Super Bowl 2023