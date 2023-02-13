Patrick Mahomes Makes History at Super Bowl 2023 With Kansas City Chiefs Win

Watch : Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2

Patrick Mahomes has made a touchdown in the history books.

On Feb. 12, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win more than one Super Bowl with his compelling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Previously, Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory against the San Francisco 49ers at the 2019 Super Bowl.

But before Mahomes had even touched the field at the 2023 Super Bowl—which was held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.—he and Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts had already made NFL history in more ways than one.

For example, Hurts, 24, and Mahomes, 27, were the youngest starting quarterback pair in Super Bowl history. The two were also the first Black quarterbacks to play against each other in the Super Bowl since the league's inception.

Reflecting on the historic match-up, Mahomes shared how felt about the game's significance in a Feb. 2 press conference.