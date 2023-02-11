Hunger Games' Alexander Ludwig Expecting Baby With Wife Lauren After 3 Miscarriages

Watch : The Hunger Games Star Shares His Passion for Playing Music

Fatherhood? Alexander Ludwig volunteers as tribute.

The Hunger Games alum is expecting a baby with his wife, Lauren Ludwig, the two suffered a series of heartbreaking miscarriages, they announced on Feb. 10.

Alongside a mirror selfie of Alexander cradling Lauren's growing baby bump, he wrote on Instagram, "It's been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around."

Thanking fans for their support, the actor added that their dog Yam is "stoked" about the pregnancy news.

Alexander shared, "We couldn't be more grateful."

In an Instagram post of her own, Lauren—who shared that she is due in May—reflected on her journey.

"As a lot of you know it's been a long road for @alexanderludwig and myself," she wrote. "We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other."