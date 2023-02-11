Hunger Games' Alexander Ludwig Expecting Baby With Wife Lauren After 3 Miscarriages

Fatherhood? Alexander Ludwig volunteers as tribute.
The Hunger Games alum is expecting a baby with his wife, Lauren Ludwig, the two suffered a series of heartbreaking miscarriages, they announced on Feb. 10.
Alongside a mirror selfie of Alexander cradling Lauren's growing baby bump, he wrote on Instagram, "It's been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around."
Thanking fans for their support, the actor added that their dog Yam is "stoked" about the pregnancy news.
Alexander shared, "We couldn't be more grateful."
In an Instagram post of her own, Lauren—who shared that she is due in May—reflected on her journey.
"As a lot of you know it's been a long road for @alexanderludwig and myself," she wrote. "We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other."
Lauren continued in the touching message, "To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other side of your journey. You are not alone."
The pregnancy comes nearly one year since Lauren suffered her third miscarriage. At the time, the jeweler said she wanted to share her loss to "help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren't something to be embarrassed about."
"Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone," she continued in a May 2022 post on Instagram. "It's so common and yet, I feel it's not talked about nearly enough. If more of us talked about these things, maybe we would feel less alone and at fault. Information is power and I want to start sharing more of it."
Alexander, 30, and Lauren, 31, eloped in early 2021. The intimate ceremony—held outside of Park City, Utah—came just shortly after the pair broke the news of their engagement.
"Life is too short," Alexander wrote after the nuptials, "and I didn't want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife."