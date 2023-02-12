Why Football Is So Much More Than a Game to the Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs

Watch : Stefon Diggs Reflects on Teammate Damar Hamlin's Collapse

Like the millions of people watching Monday Night Football from their couches on Jan. 2, Stefon Diggs didn't immediately know what to expect, either.

His Buffalo Bills teammate Damar Hamlin had just collapsed, nine minutes into their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Players from both sides circled the area of the field where medical personnel administered CPR and used a defibrillator on the 24-year-old—who had suffered a cardiac arrest, seconds after getting to his feet following a routine-looking tackle.

Fast-forward to Feb. 9, when Hamlin appeared at the annual NFL Honors ceremony and thanked everyone who'd saved his life. But on that upsetting night last month that sent shockwaves through the sporting world, no one knew if he would pull through. And for what felt like an interminably long time, it was unclear whether or not the game was even over.

"There was a debate, would we have to go back out there?" Diggs recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News, explaining what he felt his responsibility was as a team captain in that moment. "I was trying to get them mentally prepared, try to be in the right mindset—but more so, like, 'Okay, you play for your brother, stay motivated.'"