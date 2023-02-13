Robin Wright Shares the Real Story Behind Those Reunion Photos With Ex Sean Penn

Watch : Sean Penn's Family Weighs in on Nepo Baby Debate

Everything is all right when it comes to Robin Wright's relationship with her ex-husband Sean Penn.

The former couple made headlines last month after they were spotted in public together for the first time in six years. And according to Robin, their kids Dylan, 31, and Hopper Penn, 29, were the reason behind their recent reunion.

"We were going to an event for our children," the House of Cards alum exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, adding, "We're always gonna be a family, whether we're together or apart, you know, and I think that's beautiful and I wish that for everybody."

Maintaining a friendship with her ex—whom she officially split from in 2010 after initially filing for divorce in 2007—is something Robin called "a gift," as she noted, "We know divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life."

In the years since their split, Robin and Sean have gone on to work with their kids in various projects. Dylan and Sean teamed up together for the 2021 film Flag Day, while Dylan starred alongside Hopper in the 2022 movie Signs of Love.