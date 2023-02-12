Brittany Mahomes Is Patrick Mahomes' Biggest Cheerleader During Super Bowl 2023

Watch : Rihanna DISHES on Mom Life & Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Plans

Brittany Mahomes is ready for game day.

The fitness model was on hand to root her husband, Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as he squared off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. Along with Brittany, the family cheerleading squad included daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who turns 2 on Feb. 20.

For the occasion, Brittany donned an outfit in Chiefs' red with white shoes from DSW. She also went glam for the sporting event with makeup by Alexis Oakley and hair by Laurabeth Cabott.

Super Bowl LVII comes a week after Patrick won the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award at the 2023 NFL Honors. And who did the athlete thank when accepting this trophy?

"To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day," the 27-year-old expressed in a video message Feb. 9. "No matter how I feel coming home, y'all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y'all."