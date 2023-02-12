Chris Stapleton's Rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2023 Will Blow Your Cowboy Hats Off

Watch : Chris Stapleton Gambles on Himself Before Grammys 2022

Before Super Bowl 2023 officially kicked off Feb. 12, country singer Chris Stapleton had the honor of performing the National Anthem—and moving Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to tears.

Wearing his signature sunglasses with his guitar in hand, the 44-year-old displayed his unforgettable voice as he sang inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Alongside Chris was Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, who helped sign the National Anthem for viewers at the stadium or watching at home.

This year's pre-game lineup also included Babyface singing "America the Beautiful" and Sheryl Lee Ralph performing "Life Every Voice and Sing."

Just days before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles faced off in front of millions of viewers, Chris recalled the moment he found out the NFL was interested in having him be part of the biggest game of the year.

"Its one of those calls you don't think you're going to get," he said during a Feb. 9 press conference. "Then you get the call and you're like, ‘OK! Let's do this."