Chris Stapleton's Rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl 2023 Will Blow Your Cowboy Hats Off

Before Super Bowl 2023 kicked off, country singer Chris Stapleton wowed the football crowd with his performance of the National Anthem. Look back on the best renditions below.

Anyone who wasn't a fan of that performance should probably leave. 

Before Super Bowl 2023 officially kicked off Feb. 12, country singer Chris Stapleton had the honor of performing the National Anthem—and moving Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to tears. 

Wearing his signature sunglasses with his guitar in hand, the 44-year-old displayed his unforgettable voice as he sang inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Alongside Chris was Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, who helped sign the National Anthem for viewers at the stadium or watching at home.

This year's pre-game lineup also included Babyface singing "America the Beautiful" and Sheryl Lee Ralph performing "Life Every Voice and Sing."

Just days before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles faced off in front of millions of viewers, Chris recalled the moment he found out the NFL was interested in having him be part of the biggest game of the year.

"Its one of those calls you don't think you're going to get," he said during a Feb. 9 press conference. "Then you get the call and you're like, ‘OK! Let's do this."

Ultimately, this is just the start of a big 2023 for Chris. The Grammy nominee will sing his biggest hits on the All American Road Show kicking off this March. 

Until then, keep reading to see all of the superstar artists who have had the privilege to see the National Anthem at the Super Bowl.  

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Chris Stapleton

The country music singer kicked off Super Bowl 2023 with a powerful rendition of the National Anthem. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW
Eric Church & Jazmine Sullivan

For 2021, Super Bowl LV brought together the country crooner and R&B artist for a special rendition of the National Anthem. 

George Rose/Getty Images
Whitney Houston

The New York Giants might've won 1991's Super Bowl XXV, but Whitney Houston was the standout star to many fans. Her rendition of the National Anthem backed by The Florida Orchestra is one of the most iconic Super Bowl performances of all time...it even reached number 20 on Billboard's Hot 100 List.

Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Natalie Cole

In 1994, Natalie Cole appeared at Super Bowl XXVIII alongside the Atlanta University Center Chorus to sing the National Anthem.

DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images
Luther Vandross

When Super Bowl XXXI took over New Orleans in 1997, the R&B singer performed a memorable rendition of the National Anthem as Miss Louisiana 1996, Erika Scwarz Wright, accompanied him by doing sign language for the song.

JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images
Cher

In 1999, the "Believe" singer belted out the "Star Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami and we're shocked she hasn't made this a regular gig.

Doug Pensinger/ALLSPORT/Online USA, Inc./Liaison Agency
Faith Hill

Faith Hill performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Next time we vote for Hill teaming up with her husband Tim McGraw for a Super Bowl performance we'd never forget.

REUTERS/Joe Traver
Backstreet Boys

The Backstreet Boys sang the National Anthem in perfect harmony at Super Bowl XXXV in 2001 in Tampa, Florida. 

JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images
Mariah Carey

In 2002, the "We Belong Together" singer performed the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
The Dixie Chicks

The Dixie Chicks took the field in 2003 to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego and it was totally empowering to watch.

JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)
Beyoncé

In 2004, Beyoncé performed at Super Bowl XXXVIII in her hometown of Houston making the event even more memorable.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. Armed Forces Academy Choruses

In 2005, at Super Bowl XXXIX, the National Anthem was performed by the combined choirs of the United States Naval Academy, United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy at West Point, United States Coast Guard Academy, accompanied by the United States Army Herald Trumpets.

JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images
Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville

Aretha Franklin and Aaron Neville both demanded our respect when they performed at the 2006 Super Bowl in Detroit.

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
Billy Joel

The piano man himself sang the National Anthem at the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami and not many have been able to achieve his flawless execution level while singing this song. 

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson

Former American Idol star Jennifer Hudson performed at the Super Bowl in 2009 in Tampa, Florida.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood

In 2010, Carrie Underwood sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in Miami and she shined in her white and silver outfit.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera belted it out as she performed at the 2011 Super Bowl in Arlington, Texas.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kelly Clarkson

In 2012, Kelly Clarkson took the field to perform the National Anthem in Indiana and if you didn't think she had a killer voice before she took the stage, you definitely knew it after she was finished.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys brought her legendary voice and her trusty piano to the 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Rob Carr/Getty Images
Idina Menzel

Frozen star Idina Menzel sang at Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona in 2015 and she definitely let it go.

Lady Gaga

Leave it to Lady Gaga to take over the historic Super Bowl 50 stage and slay it in an epic Americana ensemble as she sang the National Anthem in 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Elsa/Getty Images
Luke Bryan

In 2017, country superstar Luke Bryan took the field to perform at Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Texas.

Rob Carr/Getty Images
Pink

The "So What" singer wowed the crowd as she took to the field to perform during the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Pink was actually battling the flu during her performance, but was still able to deliver a legendary rendition.

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images
Gladys Knight

The iconic artist gave us chills with her beautiful rendition of the National Anthem during the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Demi Lovato

In 2020, Demi took to the field at the Hard Rock Stadium to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner." For her performance, which earned rave reviews, Lovato donned a white Sergio Hudson pantsuit complete with a belt.

