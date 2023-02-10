Kate Hudson Makes Rare Comment About Marriage to Ex Chris Robinson

Watch : Kate Hudson Makes Rare Comments About Ex-Husband Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson didn't want to lose Chris Robinson in 10 days when they first met.

The Glass Onion actress recently gave insight into her former 7-year marriage with the musician, with whom she shares 19-year-old son Ryder Robinson. Kate, 43, recalled declaring that she would marry The Black Crowes musician, 56, after meeting him in New York—with the pair tying the knot months later in December 2000

"I was 21 when we got married," she explained on The World's First Podcast in a Feb. 9 podcast episode, "I just jump into the deep end of everything I do. People thought it was impulsive, but I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it. I'm in love with him. I'm not gonna pretend like, 'Oh, we should wait.' I'm madly in love, and I want to marry him, and so I just didn't think twice."