Kate Hudson Makes Rare Comment About Marriage to Ex Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson didn't want to lose Chris Robinson in 10 days when they first met.
The Glass Onion actress recently gave insight into her former 7-year marriage with the musician, with whom she shares 19-year-old son Ryder Robinson. Kate, 43, recalled declaring that she would marry The Black Crowes musician, 56, after meeting him in New York—with the pair tying the knot months later in December 2000
"I was 21 when we got married," she explained on The World's First Podcast in a Feb. 9 podcast episode, "I just jump into the deep end of everything I do. People thought it was impulsive, but I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it. I'm in love with him. I'm not gonna pretend like, 'Oh, we should wait.' I'm madly in love, and I want to marry him, and so I just didn't think twice."
Has she changed her approach in the more than two decades since then? As Kate told hosts Erin and Sara Foster, "I'm kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt."
Nonetheless, Kate—who shares Bingham Bellamy, 11, with ex Matt Bellamy and Rani Fujikawa, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa—has no regrets on her relationship with Chris. As she stated in the podcast, the two—who separated in 2006 before finalizing their divorce the following year—"worshipped each other" and were "so in love."
"He also was so important in teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved," she noted. "Chris completely opened that floodgate for me. No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him and him allowing me to understand what that felt like."