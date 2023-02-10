Giada De Laurentiis Is Leaving Food Network After 20 Years

Watch : Giada Nervous About Modeling at NYFW?

Giada De Laurentiis is saying arrivederci to the Food Network.

After nearly 20 years as one of the network's most recognizable faces, the Emmy-winning host has signed a multi-year deal with Amazon Studios.

Giada will develop and executive produce original unscripted programming for Amazon, Deadline reported, including projects featuring the chef in front of the camera.

The 52-year-old celebrated the news on Instagram Feb. 10, writing, "Big week! Super excited for what's to come!"

Despite her departure, Food Network fans can take solace in the fact that the door will always remain open at her original TV home.

"Giada De Laurentiis is culinary royalty, someone who has taught audiences how to properly pronounce every cut of pasta imaginable for nearly two decades," a Food Network spokesperson said in a statement to E! News. "Food Network will always be proud of the beautiful content we have created together, and our table will always have an open seat for Giada."

Giada's Everyday Italian debuted on Food Network in April 2003, and she would go on to host Giada's Weekend Getaways, Giada at Home, Giada Entertains, Giada in Italy, Simply Giada and Giada's Holiday Handbook for the network over the course of her decades-long tenure.