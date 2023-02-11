Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome's Love Story Will Be Your Life Now

Watch : Taylor Lautner Says Twilight Led to Body Image Issues

Taylor Lautner Squared comes out to the perfect love equation.

From the time they met in 2018, Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner Dome pretty much imprinted on each other, much like his iconic Twilight persona, lovable werewolf Jacob Black. Now, more than five years later, Taylor, who turned 31 on Feb. 11, and the 25-year-old registered nurse are happily married, tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in November of last year.

Months after officially becoming Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner, the couple is now launching their first project as husband and wife. Their podcast The Squeeze premiered on Feb. 1, with Taylor opening up about his struggles with body image issues following his time on Twilight, where his character was, as he noted, "known for taking his shirt off every other second."

Taylor then shared an Instagram post about his journey with body dysmorphia, with Tay showing her support for her spouse in the comments section, writing, "So so proud of you angel."