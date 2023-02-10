Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro’s Daughter Delilah Is All Grown Up in Rare Family Photo

Watch : Bad Bunny Takes a Political Stand for Puerto Rico

Kimberly Stewart is enjoying some family time.

The 43-year-old recently visited San Juan, Puerto Rico with ex Benicio del Toro and their 11-year-old daughter Delilah. As seen in a family photo shared to Instagram Feb. 9, Kimberly's dad, rocker Rod Stewart, also joined the trio for the tropical vacation.

Kimberly donned a floral dress while she draped her arm around the "You're in My Heart" singer, who opted for a white jacket, black jeans and Hermes loafers. Delilah wore a top decorated with stars, a gold skirt and slippers, while her dad kept it causal in a plaid shirt, black pants, sneakers and a hat.

The socialite captioned the sweet snapshot alongside a heart emoji, "Puerto Rico."

In addition, Kimberly also captured a series of pictures from the family's travels on her Instagram Stories.

One picture showed herself and Delilah taking a mirror selfie, while a few videos included the sights and sounds of the town they visited.