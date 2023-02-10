Kimberly Stewart and Benicio Del Toro’s Daughter Delilah Is All Grown Up in Rare Family Photo

Kimberly Stewart is enjoying some family time.
The 43-year-old recently visited San Juan, Puerto Rico with ex Benicio del Toro and their 11-year-old daughter Delilah. As seen in a family photo shared to Instagram Feb. 9, Kimberly's dad, rocker Rod Stewart, also joined the trio for the tropical vacation.
Kimberly donned a floral dress while she draped her arm around the "You're in My Heart" singer, who opted for a white jacket, black jeans and Hermes loafers. Delilah wore a top decorated with stars, a gold skirt and slippers, while her dad kept it causal in a plaid shirt, black pants, sneakers and a hat.
The socialite captioned the sweet snapshot alongside a heart emoji, "Puerto Rico."
In addition, Kimberly also captured a series of pictures from the family's travels on her Instagram Stories.
One picture showed herself and Delilah taking a mirror selfie, while a few videos included the sights and sounds of the town they visited.
Rod is scheduled to perform at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico on Feb.10.
Kim gave birth to Delilah in 2011. Though she and Benicio were not dating when Delilah was born, his rep told E! News at the time that the Oscar winner was "very supportive" of the model's pregnancy.
Back in 2015, Kim spoke about how becoming mom to Delilah changed her life.
"I honestly never, ever thought that I could love anything as much as I love her," she told Hello magazine at the time. "I had her at the right time. I got all the partying out of my system and I just wanted to be with her all the time. I've been a stay-at-home mother since she was born and I've loved every second."
Calling Delilah the "greatest thing in my life," Kimberly noted, "She's sassy and has a great manner—I really instilled that from a young age—so she's always saying ‘please' and ‘thank you'."