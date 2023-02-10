Cardi B and Penn Badgley's Friendship Just Reached a New Milestone Thanks to You Season 4

Watch : Cardi B Hilariously Celebrates Her "You" Musical Cameo

Hello, you. You're gonna like this killer tribute to Cardi B.

More than a year after forging a Twitter friendship with You star Penn Badgely, the rapper was given a subtle shoutout in the Netflix series, which returned Feb. 9. On the first episode of the new fourth season, Joe Goldberg (Badgley) dismembers a body as Cardi's song "I Like it," featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, is played in the background.

Though the smash hit was admittedly not the first choice for the scene for showrunner Sera Gamble, she told Netflix site Tudum, "One of the fun things about producing this show is sometimes an artist will hear what the scene is about and just say, 'No.'"

Seeing how Cardi is also a fan of You, the decision to ultimately use one of her tracks was a no-brainer. "Like, who's written a song that we love? And also gets the joke of the show and the tone of the show?" Gamble said. "Who understands that we're not trying to say anything about their song by scoring the blood spatter hitting Joe's face?"