How Ant-Man's Jonathan Majors Earned Paul Rudd's Respect

Ant-Man Stars on Jonathan Majors' Marvel Villain & Firing Stories

Jonathan Majors is in his villain era.

Right after he makes his debut as the terrifying Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the star is now going head-to-head against Michael B. Jordan in Creed III as boxing opponent Damian Anderson. But which of his characters is more likely to win in a fight?

"I would say, they're not in the same weight class," he exclusively told Francesca Amiker on the Feb. 9 episode of E! News, "probably, a draw."

And of course, Ant-Man himself Paul Rudd felt a bit left out, as he asked Francesca, "Do you wanna ask me who would win in a fight between me and Peter Klaven from I Love You, Man?" His response to his own question? "They would both lose."

For Jonathan, there's something wickedly fun in acting evil. "It's like deep down," he shared, "we're all 9-year-old kids who just want to run around and do what they want."