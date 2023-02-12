Why You'll Want to Root for Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts During the Super Bowl

Before Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts takes to the field at Super Bowl 2023, find out why the NFL player has already won over so many fans.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 12, 2023 1:30 PMTags
SportsSuper BowlFootballCelebrities
Watch: Rob Gronkowski Talks Tom Brady Thirst Trap & Super Bowl Predictions

Jalen Hurts is making football fanatics feel so good.

As the countdown continues for Super Bowl 2023, there's no question Philadelphia Eagles fans view their NFL quarterback as an all-star. But in the weeks leading up to the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, Jalen has won over so many more for his skills off the field. 

In addition to that irresistible smile that has become a fixture on TikTok, the 24-year-old Texas native has earned a reputation for being wise beyond his years. Need proof? Just ask his teammates, who shared some of their favorite expressions from the quarterback.

"'Rain, sleet or snow, the Eagles gonna go,'" running back Miles Sanders recalled to reporters. "Somebody also asked him what was his favorite play of the year and he said, ‘The year ain't over yet.'"

It's that winning attitude that could help Jalen and his team pick up the Lombardi Trophy Feb. 12.

photos
Super Bowl 2023 Party Pics

But before kickoff even begins, learn more about what makes this quarterback a total touchdown. From his relationship status to his philanthropy work, this playbook is all you need to read before the biggest football game of the year begins.   

Cooper Neill/Getty Images
Friendly Competition

While Jalen Hurts may be going head-to-head against fellow quarterback Patrick Mahomes, both athletes know they are already making history. It's the first time two Black signal-callers will square off on American sports' biggest stage. Regardless of the scoreboard on Feb. 12, these two are winners. 

Chris Szagola/AP/Shutterstock
Life Before the NFL

After growing up near Houston, Jalen attended University of Alabama from 2016 to 2018 before being displaced by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He later transferred to the University of Oklahoma for the 2019 season, then entered the NFL draft. 

 

Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Relationship Status

While Jalen tries to keep his private life away from the public eye, the NFL star recently made headlines when he was seen walking across the field with Bryonna "Bry" Burrows after the Eagles' NFC Championship win. While they aren't ones to kiss and tell, fans will be looking for them on game day. 

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Winning Team

During his career, Jalen has built an all-female management team. "I have a team of straight hustlers," he previously told Sports Illustrated. "And that's how I am on the field and off the field."

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®
Paying it Forward

When he's not throwing touchdowns, Jalen makes it a priority to volunteer with various charities. As seen on Instagram, he has worked with the Eagles Autism Foundation, Operation HOPE and various youth football camps. "Spreading Love & Positivity With Some Young Dreamchasers," he wrote on Instagram in June 2021. "Every Seed Has The Potential To Change The World!"

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Winning Attitude

Before competing in Super Bowl 2023, Jalen was asked about facing critics in his career. "I had a purpose before anybody had an opinion," he said during a Feb. 9 press conference. "It's not about anyone else." When reporters remained silent, the quarterback added, "Y'all know y'all liked that one." 

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Sports Stud

According to NFL Therapy, Jalen can deadlift 656 pounds. And before he even stepped foot onto a college campus, he was benching 275 pounds. Impressed now? 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The Story of How Dan Benson Went From Disney Star to Adult Entertainer

2
Exclusive

How "Motherf--king Princesss" Avril Lavigne Saved Mod Sun's Life

3

Everything to Know About Kara Robinson's Kidnapping & Harrowing Escape

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The Story of How Dan Benson Went From Disney Star to Adult Entertainer

2
Exclusive

How "Motherf--king Princesss" Avril Lavigne Saved Mod Sun's Life

3

Everything to Know About Kara Robinson's Kidnapping & Harrowing Escape

4

Khloe Kardashian Gathers Most of the Kardashian Kids for a Family Pic

5

Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health