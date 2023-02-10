Farmer Wants a Wife Trailer: Watch a Farmer Break Down in Tears on His Search For Everlasting Love

Even farmers have to cry sometimes!
In the exclusive trailer for Fox's Farmer Wants a Wife, premiering March 8, four real-life farmers try to find love as they welcome a group of city girls into their world—which certainly takes some getting used to for the group of small-town leading men.
"I've never done anything like this at all," 32-year-old cattle rancher Allen Foster admits, to which 31-year-old cattle and horse rancher Hunter Grayson jokes, "You mean you've never dated eight women at one time?"
There's a first time for everything!
So, how does the matchmaking work? Each farmer and potential suitor must meet and select one another before being invited to live on the respective farmer's land. From there, the women get a crash course in what daily farm life is all about, including "tending to the land, feeding cattle, baling hay," the network teases, "and the behind-the-scenes business operations."
As the trailer shows, the women waste no time in getting their hands dirty—quite literally.
"I was born ready to be a farmer's wife," one hopeful romantic says, as the women are forced to wrangle cattle, herd goats, learn to drive tractors and—in at least one unfortunate instance—get covered in poop.
That's life on the farm, baby!
However, things aren't all hunky dory. Hunter is forced to reckon with real feelings bubbling to the surface, saying through tears, "This is a hell of a lot harder than I thought it was going to be."
Jennifer Nettles hosts the American version, but international versions of Farmer Wants a Wife have already aired in 32 different countries around the world. Not only that, the show has produced 180 marriages and 410 children.
Time to make more room in the barn!
In addition to Hunter and Allen, the show also stars 32-year-old Ryan Black, a horse trainer and breeder from North Carolina, and Landon Heaton, a 35-year-old cattle rancher and farmer from Oklahoma.
Giddy up.
Farmer Wants a Wife premieres March 8 on Fox.