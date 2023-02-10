Farmer Wants a Wife Trailer: Watch a Farmer Break Down in Tears on His Search For Everlasting Love

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Even farmers have to cry sometimes!

In the exclusive trailer for Fox's Farmer Wants a Wife, premiering March 8, four real-life farmers try to find love as they welcome a group of city girls into their world—which certainly takes some getting used to for the group of small-town leading men.

"I've never done anything like this at all," 32-year-old cattle rancher Allen Foster admits, to which 31-year-old cattle and horse rancher Hunter Grayson jokes, "You mean you've never dated eight women at one time?"

There's a first time for everything!

So, how does the matchmaking work? Each farmer and potential suitor must meet and select one another before being invited to live on the respective farmer's land. From there, the women get a crash course in what daily farm life is all about, including "tending to the land, feeding cattle, baling hay," the network teases, "and the behind-the-scenes business operations."