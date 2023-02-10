It's Vin Diesel vs. Jason Momoa in This Epic Fast X Trailer

Watch : Vin Diesel Welcomes Brie Larson Into Fast & Furious Family

Get ready to shift it into 10th gear.

When Vin Diesel and the rest of his Fast & Furious family return for their penultimate film, Fast X, they'll have to face a new villain in Jason Momoa's Dante.

"Dominic Toretto, you're about to learn all about fear," Dante, the son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, warns Diesel's character in the new trailer, which dropped Feb. 10. "You've built such a beautiful life filled with love and family. I never got that chance. You stole that from me. My future, my family, and now I'm going to break yours. Piece by piece."

Cue the epic car chases, explosions and, yes, a knife-wielding Momoa, who kidnaps Dom's son Brian Marcos, played by Leo Abelo Perry.

And then comes fellow newcomer Brie Larson. As she tells Dom, "He's coming for you with everything."

Michelle Rodriguez's Letty adds, "One of us might not come back from this."

But as viewers certainly know, this family—including Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, who are all seen in the trailer—doesn't go down without a fight.