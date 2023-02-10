It's Vin Diesel vs. Jason Momoa in This Epic Fast X Trailer

Get ready to shift it into 10th gear.
When Vin Diesel and the rest of his Fast & Furious family return for their penultimate film, Fast X, they'll have to face a new villain in Jason Momoa's Dante.
"Dominic Toretto, you're about to learn all about fear," Dante, the son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, warns Diesel's character in the new trailer, which dropped Feb. 10. "You've built such a beautiful life filled with love and family. I never got that chance. You stole that from me. My future, my family, and now I'm going to break yours. Piece by piece."
Cue the epic car chases, explosions and, yes, a knife-wielding Momoa, who kidnaps Dom's son Brian Marcos, played by Leo Abelo Perry.
And then comes fellow newcomer Brie Larson. As she tells Dom, "He's coming for you with everything."
Michelle Rodriguez's Letty adds, "One of us might not come back from this."
But as viewers certainly know, this family—including Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, who are all seen in the trailer—doesn't go down without a fight.
"Winning used to be about winning, we raced for respect," Diesel's Dom notes, "today, I race to stop the bloodbath." To which Dante responds, "That's the problem with having such a big family. How do you choose the ones you save?"
Diesel celebrated the tenth Fast & Furious film's rollout at a Los Angeles party on Feb. 9. He honored his late co-star Paul Walker by wearing a sleeveless shirt that read, "For Paul," on a license plate.
Dom concludes the clip with a promise: "You will never be able to break my family."
It's a race to the theater when Fast X premieres May 19.
