Every Fashionable Amazon Find Our Shopping Editors Would Buy With $25

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's one thing about Amazon, it's that there are so many affordable and trending pieces to choose from. It can be wildly difficult to narrow down what to buy, even if you know exactly what style or trend you're shopping for. That's where wE! come in.
Our shopping team is always on the hunt for the cutest, budget-friendly picks, and we put our skills to the test to deliver a roundup of all the most stylish, under $25 finds from Amazon. From rhinestone studded handbags that are perfect for your next GNO to the cutest set of retro sunglasses, we've found the most affordable and fashion-forward clothing and accessories from Amazon in this guide. So many of our finds are also currently on sale for even more affordable prices!
Scroll below to check out and shop our top affordable Amazon fashion picks.
VANLINKER Polarized Retro Oval Sunglasses
These retro oval sunglasses are so trendy and, according to reviews, "very sturdy" and "great quality." The vintage-inspired sunnies have polarized lenses, too, to protect your eyes from the sun!
Yatemiole Women's Cashmere Big Coloured Checked Scarf
This chunky colorful scarf is cozy and trendy, and perfect to get you through the rest of winter. Bonus points for that $25 sale price and material that is not itchy!
YAHUIUL Parachute Pants Women
Having a trendy pair of parachute pants in your closet will save you on those rainy outfit days, when you don't know what to wear. They're comfortable and versatile, and can be paired with so many top options.
Ayliss Women's Full Rhinestones Bucket Bag
If you're looking for an affordable evening bag that will add just the right bling to any outfit, you need this $23 Amazon rhinestone bucket bag. It looks so luxe and trendy, at such a budget-friendly price point.
EFAN Women Sexy Backless T-Shirt
This flattering black t-shirt has a cute open back and ultra soft material. It's a trendy piece you can pair with slouchy jeans and platform sneakers for a casual everyday look.
3 Pairs 14K Gold Plated Huggie Hoop Earrings for Women
These dainty gold hoop earrings are the perfect everyday set that you can stack as you please. The set of three has over 3,700 five-star reviews!
Small Purse for Women
There's nothing as timeless as a shoulder bag. You can get the perfect everyday look from Amazon with this $17 shoulder bag in this cute green shade. It comes with a minimal chain detailing that you can detach.
MANGOPOP Women's Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Top
Bodysuits are an integral part of any wardrobe, since they're so flattering and easy to dress up and down. You can snag this $24 turtleneck bodysuit from Amazon and pair it with leather pants, jeans and more. It has over 41,600 five-star reviews!
Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses
This set of four sunglasses is currently on sale for $19 instead of the usual $30, which is a total steal. The square-shaped retro sunnies are so cute, and there are so many color options to choose from!
8 Pack 4.3 Inch Large Hair Claw Clips
You'll never go anywhere without these large hair claw clips. They're durable, non-slip and will keep your hair up and out of your face. The set of eight is currently on sale for $14.
Himosyber Women's Solid Sleeveless Vest
This sweater vest looks so sophisticated and elegant, and it's currently on sale for $21 instead of the usual $36 price. You can style it with jeans, skirts, over dresses, with heels or sneakers, and more!
Durio Cropped Puffer Vest
This cropped puffer vest has a super cute fit that you can easily layer. It's comfortable and plush to the touch, and it'll go with just about everything.
HUE Women's Mini Crew Sock
These mini crew socks are super comfy, cozy and the perfect length and thickness to wear with sneakers, boots and more. They go with just about everything, and they're currently on sale.
LYANER Women's Satin Lace Trim Split Slit Hem Zipper High Waist Mini Short Skirt
This satiny lace trim mini skirt comes in so many colors, for just $23. You can pair the skirt with a sweater vest and a pair of kitten heels for a chic and trendy look.