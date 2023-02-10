Super Bowl 2023: See Rihanna, Ciara and More Stars Take Over Arizona for Football's Biggest Game

Touch down in Arizona!
Super Bowl 2023 weekend is here and NFL players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs aren't the only ones celebrating near State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Many stars packed their bags and headed to the Grand Canyon State for a weekend full of parties and events on and off the football field.
Take, for instance, Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, who reunited Feb. 9 to kick off Super Bowl weekend at the Dos Hombres x PopCorners Gran Juego Fiesta.
Across town, G-Eazy headed to the W Scottsdale to deliver a jam-packed performance for guests including Scott Eastwood, Mario Lopez and Million Dollar Listing's Josh Altman.
And, of course, the weekend's true headliner deserves a standing ovation. Ahead of her halftime show, Rihanna made a special appearance at the Apple Music press conference to tease her big performance.
"The setlist was the biggest challenge," she said. "That was the hardest, hardest part—deciding how to maximize thirteen minutes, but also celebrate. That's what the show is going to be, it's going to be a celebration of my catalog, in the best way we could have put it together."
So, want to feel like you're there too? E! News has you covered with all the star sightings at Super Bowl 2023. Keep reading to see who's celebrating and don't forget to pour it up for one of sports' biggest weekends of the year.