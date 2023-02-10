Super Bowl 2023: See Rihanna, Ciara and More Stars Take Over Arizona for Football's Biggest Game

Whether the Eagles or the Chiefs take home the Super Bowl 2023 trophy, one thing is for sure: Celebs like G-Eazy, Tiffany Haddish, Lance Bass feel like winners while celebrating in Arizona.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 10, 2023 8:00 PMTags
Party PicsSportsSuper BowlCelebrities
Watch: Super Bowl Halftime Shows Over the Years: Beyonce, Prince & More!

Touch down in Arizona! 

Super Bowl 2023 weekend is here and NFL players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs aren't the only ones celebrating near State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Many stars packed their bags and headed to the Grand Canyon State for a weekend full of parties and events on and off the football field.

Take, for instance, Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, who reunited Feb. 9 to kick off Super Bowl weekend at the Dos Hombres x PopCorners Gran Juego Fiesta. 

Across town, G-Eazy headed to the W Scottsdale to deliver a jam-packed performance for guests including Scott Eastwood, Mario Lopez and Million Dollar Listing's Josh Altman.

And, of course, the weekend's true headliner deserves a standing ovation. Ahead of her halftime show, Rihanna made a special appearance at the Apple Music press conference to tease her big performance.

photos
Super Bowl 2023 Ads

"The setlist was the biggest challenge," she said. "That was the hardest, hardest part—deciding how to maximize thirteen minutes, but also celebrate. That's what the show is going to be, it's going to be a celebration of my catalog, in the best way we could have put it together." 

So, want to feel like you're there too? E! News has you covered with all the star sightings at Super Bowl 2023. Keep reading to see who's celebrating and don't forget to pour it up for one of sports' biggest weekends of the year.  

Dave Shopland/Shutterstock
Rihanna

at the Super Bowl LVII Press Conference

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kelly Clarkson

at the 2023 NFL Honors 

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Dos Hombres Mezcal
Tiffany Haddish

at the Dos Hombres x PopCorners Gran Juego Fiesta

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Dos Hombres Mezcal
Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul

at the Dos Hombres x PopCorners Gran Juego Fiesta

Shutterstock
Scott Eastwood

at G-Eazy Live performance, presented by W Scottsdale and Pepsi Zero Sugar

Shutterstock
G-Eazy

at G-Eazy Live performance, presented by W Scottsdale and Pepsi Zero Sugar

Shutterstock
Dale Moss

at G-Eazy Live performance, presented by W Scottsdale and Pepsi Zero Sugar

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for GLAAD
Lance Bass

at A Night of Pride With GLAAD and the NFL

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for GLAAD
Meredith Marks

at A Night of Pride With GLAAD and the NFL

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for GLAAD
Taylor Hale

at A Night of Pride With GLAAD and the NFL

Wheels Up
Russell Wilson & Ciara

at Wheels Up and Rao's Super Bowl Pop-Up Dinner with Cincoro Tequila

Anna Webber/Getty Images for On Location
Jack Antonoff

at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health

2

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

3

Roseanne Barr Reacts to Character's Fate on The Conners

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health

2

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

3

Roseanne Barr Reacts to Character's Fate on The Conners

4

Allison Holker Seeks More Control of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Estate

5

Shemar Moore Brings His “Miracle” Baby Girl to Visit His Mom’s Grave