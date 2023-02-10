Super Bowl 2023: See Rihanna, Ciara and More Stars Take Over Arizona for Football's Biggest Game

Watch : Super Bowl Halftime Shows Over the Years: Beyonce, Prince & More!

Touch down in Arizona!

Super Bowl 2023 weekend is here and NFL players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs aren't the only ones celebrating near State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Many stars packed their bags and headed to the Grand Canyon State for a weekend full of parties and events on and off the football field.

Take, for instance, Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, who reunited Feb. 9 to kick off Super Bowl weekend at the Dos Hombres x PopCorners Gran Juego Fiesta.

Across town, G-Eazy headed to the W Scottsdale to deliver a jam-packed performance for guests including Scott Eastwood, Mario Lopez and Million Dollar Listing's Josh Altman.

And, of course, the weekend's true headliner deserves a standing ovation. Ahead of her halftime show, Rihanna made a special appearance at the Apple Music press conference to tease her big performance.