Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek's Valentine's Day Plans Prove They're the Most Valuable Couple

Watch : Rob Gronkowski Talks Tom Brady Thirst Trap & Super Bowl Predictions

Rob Gronkowski is taking his romance game to new heights this Valentine's Day, literally.

The former NFL tight end and his longtime love Camille Kostek will be on a plane for the special day—but that doesn't mean it won't be a memorable celebration for the pair.

"We're both working on Valentine's Day actually and then we have a flight cross-country," Gronk recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "So we're going to be on a flight spending Valentine's. But with how romantic I am, it doesn't matter that we're on a flight, I can take that romanticity—that's a word I just made up, romanticity—I can bring that to the flight as well and I can have a nice dinner planned for us in the first class. So that's what's gonna happen."

In addition to Valentine's Day, it's also the Sports Illustrated model's birthday on February 19. So the couple of nearly a decade is also planning a tropical trip. As Gronk—who teamed up with Bounty ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl—told E!, "We're gonna go to Hawaii and celebrate."