Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek's Valentine's Day Plans Prove They're the Most Valuable Couple

Rob Gronkowski is taking his romance game to new heights this Valentine's Day, literally.
The former NFL tight end and his longtime love Camille Kostek will be on a plane for the special day—but that doesn't mean it won't be a memorable celebration for the pair.
"We're both working on Valentine's Day actually and then we have a flight cross-country," Gronk recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "So we're going to be on a flight spending Valentine's. But with how romantic I am, it doesn't matter that we're on a flight, I can take that romanticity—that's a word I just made up, romanticity—I can bring that to the flight as well and I can have a nice dinner planned for us in the first class. So that's what's gonna happen."
In addition to Valentine's Day, it's also the Sports Illustrated model's birthday on February 19. So the couple of nearly a decade is also planning a tropical trip. As Gronk—who teamed up with Bounty ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl—told E!, "We're gonna go to Hawaii and celebrate."
While Gronk, 33, and Kostek, 30, have both hung up their respective football and cheerleading uniforms, the duo previously shared an arena when he played for the New England Patriots and she was rooting on the team from the sideline.
As Kostek recently recalled on Instagram, "9 years ago today we were volunteering at the @patriots Thanksgiving in a Basket event with @goodwillboston where Rob slipped me his number through @jwiggs85," she wrote alongside throwback photos from Nov. 2013. "Yes I broke the @patriotscheerleaders rules at the time and called him up … but it was worth it."
By September 2015, the two made their relationship Instagram official, with Kostek sharing a black-and-white photo of her and Gronk alongside the caption, "friday night date night."
Since then, they've been each other's biggest support systems, both on and off the field.
"Happy birthday to you my love," Kostek wrote in a May 2022 Instagram post for her partner's special day. "Cheers to more life, laughter, love, memories, travel, and dancing together."