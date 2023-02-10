Here's Every Must-See Commercial From Super Bowl 2023

It doesn’t matter if the Chiefs or the Eagles take home the Super Bowl championship because these star-studded ads have already won big.

By Corinne Heller Feb 10, 2023 7:42 PMTags
SportsJohn TravoltaJon HammSuper BowlCommercialsAlicia SilverstoneZach BraffDonald FaisonBrie LarsonPete DavidsonJennifer Coolidge
Watch: Rihanna Teases Big Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Let's kick off the Super Bowl with a sneak peek at the best part of the broadcast: The commercials!

And this year's spots are jam-packed with our favorite celebs. Take, for instance, T-Mobile's ad, which features Scrubs besties Zach Braff and Donald Faison, as well as John Travolta. In the 60-second clip, the trio showcase their singing chops as they parody Grease.

Elsewhere, Pete Davidson, Jon Hamm and Brie Larson unite for Hellmann's Mayonnaise while The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge stars in an ad for e.l.f. Cosmetics, where she channels...a baby dolphin. ICYMI, that's her dream gig.

Speaking of dreams, Alicia Silverstone reprised her iconic role as Clueless' Cher Horowitz alongside co-star Elisa Donovan (a.k.a. frenemy Amber) for Rakuten.

Throughout filming, "I was going, 'This is terrible. It's not working at all,' because that's what was happening in my mind," Silverstone exclusively told E! News. "But, then, when I saw it, I went, 'Oh. It's adorable.'"(And yes, her update on a Clueless reboot will have you totally buggin'!)

photos
2022 Super Bowl Game Star Sightings

Plus, Missy Elliott had an epic collab with Jack Harlow for Doritos. And now, they're thinking of joining forces for more than just chips.

"We most definitely are going to do something together, for sure," she teased to E! News. "It was amazing working with Jack. He's such a sweet person."

So, while it's still TBD whether the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles walk away as champions on Sunday, one thing is for sure: These commercials have won big time.

Keep reading to see all the ads that are a total touchdown…

T-Mobile
T-Mobile Ad Starring Zach Braff, Donald Faison & John Travolta

An American icon moves into the neighborhood and joins the gang in song to spread the word about T-Mobile Home Internet. Watch the ad here

Squarespace
Squarespace Ad Starring Adam Driver

Squarespace's ad opens with the actor unable to wrap his mind around the fact that Squarespace is a website that makes websites. As he follows that line of thinking down the rabbit hole, things get more absurd as reality itself begins to unravel. Watch the ad here

Jeff Lipsky
e.l.f. Cosmetics Ad Starring Jennifer Coolidge

The White Lotus star has a bad case of the Sunday Stickies! Gather your Baby Dolphin energy and keep your eyes on the TV for this LOL-worthy commercial. Watch the teaser now

BIC
BIC's Ad Starring Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson

BIC is welcoming a country legend to their "most borrowed lighter" EZ Reach Lighter ad campaign. Watch the ad here

Sketchers
Skechers Ad Starring Snoop Dogg and Tony Romo

During the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 2023, watch out for Snoop (and his famous friends) as he rides high, chills, clips, coaches and heads to the Oval Office in Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins. Watch the ad here

Pepsi Zero Sugar
Pepsi Zero Sugar Ad Starring Steve Martin & Ben Stiller

Both actors star in separate ads for Pepsi Zero Sugar's new campaign, which pokes fun at the traditional transactional relationship between advertisers and celebrities, which is never more present than during the Super Bowl. Watch the ads here and here

Pringles
Pringles Ad Starring Meghan Trainor

The pop singer is bound to make you look in her first Big Game ad debut. The Pringles spot showcases a glimpse of individuals who are the best at what they do who get their hand stuck in a Pringles can and continue to thrive. Watch the ad here

 

Dexcom
Dexcom Ad Starring Nick Jonas

Dexcom, which describes itself as the global leader in diabetes technology, unveiled the company's Super Bowl 2023 commercial starring a Jonas Brothers member. Watch the ad here

Planters
Planters Ad Starring Jeff Ross & Natasha Leggero

For Super Bowl 2023, Mr. Peanut is about to be roasted by the legend of insult comedy. Watch the ad here

Bud Light
Bud Light Ad Starring Miles & Keleigh Teller

Hollywood's it-couple encourages fans to "choose enjoyment" as they crack open a Bud Light and break out into dance. Watch the ad here

Booking.Com
Booking.com's Ad Starring Melissa McCarthy

The actress treats herself to a well-deserved vacation, complete with an in-room foot massage and an unspeakably large ham fit for a comedy queen in paradise. Watch the ad here

Michelob ULTRA
Michelob ULTRA Ad Starring Serena Williams & Brian Cox

The tennis champion returns to the beer brand's campaign for the third year and is joined by the Succession star on the golf course for a Caddyshack-inspired battle. Watch the ad here.

Rakuten
Rakuten Ad Starring Alicia Silverstone

Prepare for the actress to reprise the iconic role of Cher Horowitz from the 1995 classic hit movie Clueless, with a 2023 twist. Watch the ad here.

Hellman's
Hellmann’s Mayonnaise Ad Starring Jon Hamm, Brie Larson & Pete Davidson

The award-winning actors find themselves inside a refrigerator, leaving viewers wondering what they're doing there. For now, Hellmann's warning is "Make Taste, Not Waste." Watch the ad here

Busch Light
Busch Light Ad Starring Sarah McLachlan

The beer brewed for the great outdoors teams up with the "Angels" singer to highlight the thrill of adventure. Watch the ad here. 

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health

2

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

3

See Revenge Stars Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman's Rare Outing

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health

2

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

3

Roseanne Barr Reacts to Character's Fate on The Conners

4

Allison Holker Seeks More Control of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Estate

5

Shemar Moore Brings His “Miracle” Baby Girl to Visit His Mom’s Grave