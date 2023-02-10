Here's Every Must-See Commercial From Super Bowl 2023

Watch : Rihanna Teases Big Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Let's kick off the Super Bowl with a sneak peek at the best part of the broadcast: The commercials!

And this year's spots are jam-packed with our favorite celebs. Take, for instance, T-Mobile's ad, which features Scrubs besties Zach Braff and Donald Faison, as well as John Travolta. In the 60-second clip, the trio showcase their singing chops as they parody Grease.

Elsewhere, Pete Davidson, Jon Hamm and Brie Larson unite for Hellmann's Mayonnaise while The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge stars in an ad for e.l.f. Cosmetics, where she channels...a baby dolphin. ICYMI, that's her dream gig.

Speaking of dreams, Alicia Silverstone reprised her iconic role as Clueless' Cher Horowitz alongside co-star Elisa Donovan (a.k.a. frenemy Amber) for Rakuten.

Throughout filming, "I was going, 'This is terrible. It's not working at all,' because that's what was happening in my mind," Silverstone exclusively told E! News. "But, then, when I saw it, I went, 'Oh. It's adorable.'"(And yes, her update on a Clueless reboot will have you totally buggin'!)