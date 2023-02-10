You Need Urban Decay's New Multi-Use Concealer for Amazing Coverage That Lasts Up to 24 Hours

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You know a beauty product is good when it's raved about by beginners and makeup buffs alike. Urban Decay's latest concealer launch is proof of that!

The Quickie 24HR Multi-Use Concealer is an all-in-one makeup product that we, and thousands of others, can't get enough of. The formula is super full coverage and buildable, and it's infused with vitamin E for long-wearing hydration. The waterproof and lightweight concealer is meant to last for up to 24 hours, and give you natural-looking complexion with just one swipe. And, of course, it has a built-in brush and multi-use applicator. This concealer does it all!

One promising review shares, "This is absolutely my new favorite foundation! I love the coverage, the applicator & the built in brush. It is pure perfection! I will never go back to anything else."

Another says, "I have probably only written two reviews in my entire life. This concealer is unmatched, it blends so well and doesn't crease. I'm in love with it!! I recently bought a whole bunch of concealers and after finding this one I haven't bought another!"

