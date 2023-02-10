You's Penn Badgley and His Co-Stars Debate Whether Joe Goldberg Can Be Redeemed

Watch : You Season 4 Trailer Reveals Joe Has His Own Stalker

You win some, you lose some. But in the case of Joe Goldberg, you usually win.

Penn Badgley has portrayed everyone's favorite serial killer on You since its debut in 2018, and he's back for even more blood in season four, part one out now on Netflix. Ahead of the Feb. 9 premiere, Badgley and his co-stars discussed what exactly makes the show's complicated main character so alluring.

"We have created a character that we want people to be charmed by, seduced by," Badgley exclusively explained to E! News. "It's not like it's a clinical portrait of a serial killer and everybody just happens to be obsessed with him. No, it's on us that everybody likes him so much, we've created him that way."

He continued, "Who is anyone to accurately judge whether or not someone can be redeemed? Okay, if you're taking a serial killer, maybe it's safe to say people who've killed that many people cannot be redeemed."