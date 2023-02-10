Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Make Rare Public Outing At Movie Premiere

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman's latest outing doubled as date night.
The couple—who tied the knot in 2018—made a rare public appearance to attend the premiere of their movie Miranda's Victim Feb. 8 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif.
For the occasion, Emily donned a long, white coat with nude shoes and a matching nude bag. The 36-year-old topped off her look with a loose, low bun, hoop earrings and a pearl necklace. Her other half, 34, sported a classic black suit, black shoes and a white shirt.
Also in attendance at the star-studded red carpet? Co-star Abigail Breslin, who wore a black dress and green heels, Mireille Enos who stunned in a metallic green look, and actors Ryan Phillippe, Andy Garcia and Luke Wilson.
The Resident star and Josh's love story first started in 2011 after meeting on their ABC drama Revenge. Since then, the pair—who are parents to daughter Iris, 19 months—have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, aside from sharing the occasional sweet family snaps on social media.
"You cracked this heart wide open from the moment I first held you sweet girl," Emily wrote on Instagram Mother's Day 2022. "Thanks for choosing me to be your Mama."
And a year prior, the Level Up actor and Emily celebrated another milestone in their family—their 10 year anniversary.
"Happy 10 years my love," the Everwood alum wrote October 2021, alongside a photo of Josh walking through a field with Iris strapped into his chest. "Thank you for the magic you bring to our lives everyday. We are so lucky."
And back in 2017, Emily spoke about the special story behind her and Josh's engagement day.
"We got engaged and then two hours later they called to say our show's picked up and it was my birthday," she told E! News at the time, referring to The Resident. "It was like a triple celebration. It was really beautiful. It's crazy. I haven't slept in days."