Revenge's Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Make Rare Public Outing At Movie Premiere

Watch : Emily VanCamp & Matt Czuchry Dish on New Show "The Resident"

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman's latest outing doubled as date night.

The couple—who tied the knot in 2018—made a rare public appearance to attend the premiere of their movie Miranda's Victim Feb. 8 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif.

For the occasion, Emily donned a long, white coat with nude shoes and a matching nude bag. The 36-year-old topped off her look with a loose, low bun, hoop earrings and a pearl necklace. Her other half, 34, sported a classic black suit, black shoes and a white shirt.

Also in attendance at the star-studded red carpet? Co-star Abigail Breslin, who wore a black dress and green heels, Mireille Enos who stunned in a metallic green look, and actors Ryan Phillippe, Andy Garcia and Luke Wilson.

The Resident star and Josh's love story first started in 2011 after meeting on their ABC drama Revenge. Since then, the pair—who are parents to daughter Iris, 19 months—have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, aside from sharing the occasional sweet family snaps on social media.