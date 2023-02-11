Save Up to 90% on Tarte Cosmetics Top-Sellers: Concealer, Mascara, Eyeshadow, Bronzer, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Tarte Cosmetics is just one of those makeup brands I can always count on for a look that enhances my natural features and products with ingredients I feel good about using. I always make sure to stock up on beauty products from Tarte, especially when there's a sale. I like way too many of their products to pay full price every single time I shop.
Right now, there are so many major deals, with discounts up to 90% off. You can get a $252 eyeshadow bundle for just $54. If powder shadows aren't your vibe, these cream sticks can be used as eyeshadow and eyeliner and they're on sale for $35 (originally $75). Sculpt and highlight with this bronzer and blush palette, which is available for only $39 (originally $90). If you cannot even remember the last time you bought makeup brushes, it may be time to replace them. This five-piece brush set is on sale for $39 even though it has a $128 value.
Refresh your makeup drawer, stock up on your favorites, and shop these can't-miss deals from Tarte Cosmetics.
Tarte Cosmetics Deals
Tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe
You'll be all set with eyeshadow for months when you buy this duo. This 79% off deal has two, limited edition, XL size eyeshadow palettes featuring 36 new shades. The gilded palette has warm bronze, gold, dusty rose, and merlot shades. Another has taupe, moss, navy, and plum eyeshadows. These shadows are formulated with Amazonian clay for better, longer wear that looks fresh for up to 12 hours, per the brand.
A shopper raved, "I think it's all I will need forever! I'm so happy with the matte and shimmery color combo you gave in these two palettes. Worth every penny! A great deal!"
Tarte Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette
This set includes a bronzer and five blushes— 4 matte and 1 with a luminous finish. These silky soft powders glide on smoothly for easy-to-build coverage without harsh lines or clown-looking cheeks. These formulas are waterproof with 12 hours of wear.
A shopper insisted, "You need this palette! I absolutely LOVE this blush palette! It has the perfect shades, consistency, and gives such a beautiful flushed look. This is a staple for anyone who loves blush."
Tarte All Jazzed up Brush Set
This brush set has a $128 value and it includes all of your essentials. You get:
- Large powder brush dust powder and set makeup
- Angled cheek brush
- Domed complexion brush for blending
- Fluffy shadow brush to blend eyeshadow
- Flat shader brush to apply shadow with precision
A shopper said, "Tarte brushes are some of the softest brushes I've ever used."
Tarte Modern Mosaic Palette Wardrobe
Create dazzling looks with these eyeshadow and cream cheek palettes.
There are eight shadows in warm colors with matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes that you can wear on your own layer, or mix and match. They're incredibly buildable with a highly pigmented, long lasting color payoff.
Use the cream cheek palette to lift and sculpt your cheeks with highlighter, blush, and bronzer. These cream products are formulated with hyaluronic acid which is hydrating and plumping, per the brand.
Tarte Sweet Tarte Eye Candy Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette is incredibly versatile. You can create neutral, everyday looks or go bold for a special occasion. You get an XL size eyeshadow palette with 8 matte and 12 shimmer shades plus a travel-size Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-In-1 Mascara.
Tarte Maneater Vanity Palette
This set has your eye makeup essentials. These eyeshadow palettes are great for everyday looks and glam occasions with 4 versatile mattes and 2 shimmers in neutral and bronze shades. The Maneater Mascara gives massive volume, length, and an extreme curl with just one coat, but if you want more, it doesn't flake or clump when you layer it on.
A shopper reviewed, "Beautiful packaging, product is beautiful. Awesome neutral earth tones!"
Tarte 30-Second Eyes Shadow & Liner Trio
Yes, your eye makeup can actually take 30 seconds to apply. This set is six products in one. Each of these sticks is a double-ended product with an eyeshadow on one end an eyeliner on the other. These are easy-to-blend formulas, which are also perfect to use if you're on the go since they're mess-free. These waterproof formulas don't crease, transfer, or smudge and they're incredibly long-lasting because of the Amazonian Clay in the formula.
A shopper reviewed, "These shadows and liners are nice and creamy, glide on smoothly, and aren't too sparkly. This color combo was good as well."
Tarte Shimmering Lights Cheek Palette & Brush
Get that lit-from-within glow with this palette that has a champagne pearl highlighter, a matte blush, and a glowing bronzer. It even comes with a double-ended makeup brush to make application smooth and easy.
A shopper said, "As someone new to contour this kit is amazing. Light color but easily buildable. Brush is soft and blends great. I love it!"
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Vanity Palette
Step up your eye makeup with this small, but mighty set that includes eyeshadows and mascara. There are four matte and two shimmer shades in pinks and browns. The eyeshadows are super pigmented with staying power for up to 12 hours. The Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara curls and lifts lashes in an instant.
Tarte Shape Tape Star Squad Conceal & Brighten Duo
The Tarte Shape Tape concealer has a devoted following for its innovative, easy to blend, long-lasting formula. In fact, this concealer is so popular that one is sold every 12 seconds. This concealer delivers full coverage with a natural-looking matte finish that doesn't cake, crease, or settle. It has 16-hour wear time. Finish off your look with the Shape Tape Glow Wand, which is a sheer liquid brightener. You can layer it in with your concealer to brighten the under eye area or you can use it as a highlighter on the high points of your face. This duo is an unbeatable combination.
A shopper said, "These concealers absolutely amazing!! For someone that has dark circles it definitely covers it."
If you're looking for more great beauty deals, you can get this $200 Peter Thomas Roth bundle for just $45.