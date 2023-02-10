Why Mean Girls’ Rajiv Surendra Hung Up Kevin G’s Mic and Quit Hollywood

Watch : Jonathan Bennett REACTS to Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls 2 Speculation

Rajiv Surendra is getting candid about life after acting.

The actor, who played Kevin G in Mean Girls, recently reflected on his decision to take a step back from Hollywood in the years after the 2004 film's release.

"While we were shooting Mean Girls during my first year of college, I found out they were turning The Life of Pi into a film," Rajiv told GQ in an interview published Feb. 8. "I was determined to get that part. So I dropped out of college to go to the little town in India where the book takes place so that I could do some indepth research."

After preparing for a "few months" Rajiv shared that the project was put on hold, leading him to go back to college.

"I used college as an excuse," he admitted. "I'm just going to wait until they are getting Life of Pi ready and as soon as the movie is underway, if I get the part, I'll just drop out of school again.."

But his plans didn't go as expected.