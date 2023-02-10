Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life at 2023 NFL Honors

Following his cardiac arrest, Hamlin was hospitalized in Cincinnati for several days before he was flown back to Buffalo, where he spent a couple of days at the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute before being discharged Jan. 11. His team has rallied behind him amid his recovery and he showed the support right back, cheering them throughout the rest of the season.

"My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player that I could be," he said onstage at the NFL Honors event, "but God's plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world."

Hamlin continued, "My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he's doing what he's always done. I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it's a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose."

