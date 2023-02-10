Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health

Watch : Britney Spears' Inner Circle Concerned for Her Well-Being

Britney Spears is addressing recent reports about her well-being.

Amid reports that the singer, 41, has been struggling with her mental health and that there had been plans for an intervention, she took to Instagram to address the matter for herself.

"It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died…" Britney wrote in a Feb. 9 post. "I mean at some point enough is enough!!!"

As a result, she questioned how much she'll be sharing on social media in the future.

"I'm probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there's obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well!!!" Britney continued. "I'm honestly not surprised at all…Again doing the best I can!!!"

And ultimately, the Grammy winner just wants to continue moving forward with her life following the end of her 13-year conservatorship.