Save 44% On This Top-Selling Pullover From Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Collection

I am all about that cozy life, especially in the winter. My go-to for soft, yet stylish fashion has been Kim Kardashian's line SKIMS. The brand has dropped many limited edition collections throughout the years, but the mainstay in my wardrobe has been the Cozy Collection. At this point, I have every piece in every color and I couldn't be happier. The cozy fabric is next-level soft and incredibly warm. If you want to feel comfortable without sacrificing your style, this collection is my absolute favorite.
If you're in the mood to shop, there's a really great deal that makes me jealous of everyone who doesn't have the SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover yet. You can get this sweatshirt for just $44. It's normally $78. It has a comfortable, oversized fit, but it also looks polished thanks to its mock neck collar with snaps.
This has been my go-to sweatshirt and I could not recommend it more. If you're wondering about the care, it washes well too. The instructions recommend hand washing it, but I always put in the washer on the delicate cycle and hang it up to dry without any issues. It feels just as soft as it did when it arrived in the mail. I love the oversized fit, so I get my typical size, but if you prefer a fitted look, I recommend sizing down.
Shop this 44% discount on my favorite SKIMS pullover before it sells out.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover
This super soft pullover is available in three colors: black, camel, and bone with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X.
I have this pullover in every color, but I'm not the only one who loves it. Here are some rave reviews from SKIMS shoppers.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover Reviews
A shopper gushed, "This is really really soft, literally one of the best lounge tops I've had, especially for cooler nights. Very cozy and a good fit. I also have the shorts in this colour. Will order more garments from the collection, asap!"
Another declared, "Love it. I was so tired of looking shabby around the house during the winter and decided to step it up. I ordered the camel, black and this bone color. So comfy and cozy. I did wash with like colors and used the dryer and it came out great. I noticed the care instructions said hand wash but that was a process. All in all it's great and now looking for spring and summer wear."
Someone reviewed, "Really pleased- ended up purchasing 2 more, one for my partner. Very warm, very comfortable and very good looking. Impressed."
A SKIMS customer raved, "It is so incredibly soft, so well made. There are details that make it fit so many body types and sizes. I love the way the sleeves can cover the hands or rest comfortably on the wrists. The waist as well. I bought it for my son's gf and she looks amazing in it. You can snuggle up in it. I think cozy would describe it."
Another reviewed, "Love this piece. It's luxuriously soft and warm. Great fit, true to size."
Someone explained, "In the northeast having warm and comfortable clothing for the long winter evenings is a must. Very happy with my purchase."
