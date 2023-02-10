Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $230 Wallet for Just $59

If you want additional info before you add this wallet to your cart, check out these reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.

Kate Spade Staci Large Continental Wallet Reviews

A shopper gushed, "Beautiful color, perfect size. I have been wanting a larger wallet. The pastel pink is my absolute fave and the price was right when I arrived in store during a major sale! Thank you Kate Spade for actually having sales."

Another said, "I needed a slightly bigger wallet to fit my vaccine card and checkbook (yes, I do still carry one!) Now I want one in every color. I love the zipper, and how slim it is!"

Someone reviewed, "Perfect size. Not to big or bulky. Holds cards, coins and bills. Can even slide my cell phone into the outer pocket."

"It's amazing, super nice It is really what I needed, it is the perfect size and it adapts easily to my lifestyle," a Kate Spade shopper wrote.

"Love this wallet. Small enough to fit in most purses yet still roomy," a shopper said.

Someone else said, "Perfect wallet. I love, love, love, this wallet. I just wish I would not have waited so long to purchase it. After transferring everything from my old wallet to this one, I was amazed that I had more empty spaces to fill."

