Patrick Mahomes Gives Sweet Shout-Out to His Family's MVPs at 2023 NFL Honors

Watch : Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2

Patrick Mahomes just scored a major victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, won the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award at the 2023 NFL Honors on Feb. 9.

During his virtual acceptance speech, Patrick thanked God as well as his MVPs at home—his wife Brittany Mahomes, 27; their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who turns 2 later this month, and their son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2 months.

"To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day," he said in a video message. "No matter how I feel coming home, y'all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y'all. Thank you for always being there for me during my good times and my bad. Love y'all."