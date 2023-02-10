Patrick Mahomes Gives Sweet Shout-Out to His Family's MVPs at 2023 NFL Honors

While fans still don't know who will take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named MVP at the NFL Honors and gave a nod to his family.

Patrick Mahomes just scored a major victory.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, won the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award at the 2023 NFL Honors on Feb. 9.

During his virtual acceptance speech, Patrick thanked God as well as his MVPs at home—his wife Brittany Mahomes, 27; their daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who turns 2 later this month, and their son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2 months.

"To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day," he said in a video message. "No matter how I feel coming home, y'all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y'all. Thank you for always being there for me during my good times and my bad. Love y'all."

Patrick also thanked his mom, dad, brother and sister "for supporting me every day and telling me since I was a little kid to follow my dreams." In addition, he expressed his appreciation for the Kansas City Chiefs organization, including CEO Clark Hunt, general manager Brett Veach, coach Andy Reid, the staff and his teammates.

"I would never be standing here today without y'all every day giving everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal—the Super Bowl," the athlete, who also won the MVP award in 2018, concluded. "Let's continue to go for that dream this weekend."

While Patrick didn't attend the event in-person—he does have a big game to get ready for on Sunday—several celebrities and sports stars did make their way to Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz. for the event, which was hosted by Kelly Clarkson. Scroll on to see some of the big-name attendees.

