Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Has a Game Plan Just in Case She Gives Birth During Super Bowl 2023

Watch : Donna Kelce Reveals How Jason's Pregnant Wife Is Prepping for Baby

Delivering a baby and a Super Bowl win on game day?

It may just be in the playbook for Jason Kelce after his wife Kylie Kelce reached the 38-week mark in her pregnancy journey this week. But as the Philadelphia Eagles center prepares for the biggest football game of the year on Feb. 12, his family is stepping up just in case the baby arrives on game day.

"Kylie's on top of that," Jason's mom Donna Kelce exclusively told E! News on Feb. 8. "She talked about this when she realized it was going to happen around February. She's really due at the end of the month and she made sure she took all the precautions."

Donna says Kylie checked with the doctor to make sure it was safe to travel to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to watch her husband face off against his brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Once the doctor gave permission—and offered to come too—Donna said Kylie felt much more comfortable.