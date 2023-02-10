Shop QVC's Exclusive Launch of the tarte Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation & Brush Set

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The freshest must-have beauty launch comes to you from the one and only tarte cosmetics!

The line's latest drop is an addition to their ultra-popular maracuja collection, so you just know it's going to be good. The brand new tarte beauty product is the Maracuja Juicy Glow Tint Foundation, which is a buildable, medium-coverage formula that will give you the dewiest complexion ever. Just a few swipes of this new tarte foundation, and the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, pores and more will be totally blurred, like an IRL beauty filter! It's waterproof, fragrance free and packed with hyaluronic acid to plump and freshen up the skin.

The best part? The launch is currently available as an exclusive set at QVC, where you can snag the foundation in any of its 23 shades, along with a tarte blending brush. Scroll below to shop the brand new tarte foundation launch at QVC, plus some other amazing tarte deals on their top-rated skincare and makeup.