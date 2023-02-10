Shop QVC's Exclusive Launch of the tarte Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation & Brush Set

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The freshest must-have beauty launch comes to you from the one and only tarte cosmetics!
The line's latest drop is an addition to their ultra-popular maracuja collection, so you just know it's going to be good. The brand new tarte beauty product is the Maracuja Juicy Glow Tint Foundation, which is a buildable, medium-coverage formula that will give you the dewiest complexion ever. Just a few swipes of this new tarte foundation, and the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, pores and more will be totally blurred, like an IRL beauty filter! It's waterproof, fragrance free and packed with hyaluronic acid to plump and freshen up the skin.
The best part? The launch is currently available as an exclusive set at QVC, where you can snag the foundation in any of its 23 shades, along with a tarte blending brush. Scroll below to shop the brand new tarte foundation launch at QVC, plus some other amazing tarte deals on their top-rated skincare and makeup.
tarte Maracuja Juicy Glow Tint Foundation with Brush
The newly launched tarte Maracuja Juicy Glow Tint Foundation will give you the dewiest, most youthful and natural looking complexion yet. It's a buildable, creamy medium-coverage formula, which you snag with a blending brush for $40, only at QVC.
tarte Valentine's Day Sweet tarte Trio
This tarte Valentine's Day set has it all. You can get the Sweet tarte Cravings Eye Shadow Palette, Lash Treat Volumizing Mascara and Maracuja Juicy Lip all for $44. Those are some incredible tarte products at an incredible price!
tarte Maracuja Lip Plump Special Edition Spring Trio
If the hardest choice you have to make when it comes to purchasing the tarte Maracuja Lip Plump, QVC is here to the rescue with this special edition spring trio. The ultra-shiny, plumping and hydrating formula glides seamlessly on the lips and gives you the nicest pout yet. You can snag the trio for under $40!
tarte Amazonian Clay Shadow Palette w/ Double-Ended Brush & Liner
If you want a palette that will give you rich, pigmented shades that you can create multiple kinds of looks with, you need this Amazonian Clay Shadow Palette and brush set. It's currently on sale at QVC for $54.
tarte Amazonion Clay Gem Powder Foundation Duo with Brush
This Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation Duo and Brush blurs the appearance of pores and fine lines. It has up to 16 hours of wear, and won't cake, fade or flake away on the skin. You can snag the foundation duo and brush set for $49 instead of the original $70 price.
tarte Blush Tape Liquid Glow Blush w/ Sculpting Brush
The tarte liquid glow blush has some serious pigment and shine, and you can snag it with a brush from QVC for $35.
