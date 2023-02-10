See Every Star Turning New York Fashion Week 2023 Into Their Own Personal Runway

Watch : Kylie Jenner Turns Paris Fashion Week Into Her Personal Runway

In the Big Apple, you better be ready to runway!

New York Fashion Week 2023 has officially begun and the world's biggest designers are ready to showcase their brand-new pieces.

From Feb. 10 to Feb. 15, trendsetters like Brandon Maxwell, Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, Dennis Basso and Michael Kors will showcase their Fall/Winter 2023 collections on runways near Spring Studios.

In fact, Rodarte will kick off the festivities, while LUAR has the honor of closing out the chic week filled with an impressive 74 shows.

While Fashion Week guest lists are usually kept under lock and key, celebrity watchers can expect plenty of stars to be sitting front-row for many of the shows.

In fact, some celebrities started the fun early with Emma Roberts teaming up with SAKS Feb. 8 for a NYFW kick-off party. That same night, Emily Ratajkowski and Remi Bader were spotted attending Cult Gaia's party, while Brooks Nader and Shanina Shaik celebrated at Nadine Merabi's cocktail event.