See Every Star Turning New York Fashion Week 2023 Into Their Own Personal Runway

New York Fashion Week is officially here and your favorite stars are stepping out in style as they enjoy runway shows, designer showcases and star-studded parties. See all the best looks below.

Watch: Kylie Jenner Turns Paris Fashion Week Into Her Personal Runway

In the Big Apple, you better be ready to runway!

New York Fashion Week 2023 has officially begun and the world's biggest designers are ready to showcase their brand-new pieces.

From Feb. 10 to Feb. 15, trendsetters like Brandon Maxwell, Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, Tory Burch, Dennis Basso and Michael Kors will showcase their Fall/Winter 2023 collections on runways near Spring Studios.

In fact, Rodarte will kick off the festivities, while LUAR has the honor of closing out the chic week filled with an impressive 74 shows.

While Fashion Week guest lists are usually kept under lock and key, celebrity watchers can expect plenty of stars to be sitting front-row for many of the shows.

In fact, some celebrities started the fun early with Emma Roberts teaming up with SAKS Feb. 8 for a NYFW kick-off party. That same night, Emily Ratajkowski and Remi Bader were spotted attending Cult Gaia's party, while Brooks Nader and Shanina Shaik celebrated at Nadine Merabi's cocktail event.

New York Fashion Week in 2003

As the jam-packed week begins, E! News is keeping track of all the stars enjoying the festivities.

Whether your favorite celebrity is walking the runway, looking glam in the front row or simply enjoying a night out in the city that never sleeps, we found them (and their fabulous fashion) below.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson & Lindsay Lohan

at Christian Siriano's Runway Show

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Ava Max

at alexanderwang's Runway Show

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Nikita Dragun

at alexanderwang's Runway Show

Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images
Coco Rocha

at Christian Siriano's Runway Show

Jason Crowley/BFA
Emily Ratajkowski

at Cult Gaia's NYFW Kick-Off Party

Jason Crowley/BFA
Remi Bader

at Cult Gaia's NYFW Kick-Off Party

BFA for Saks
Nicky Hilton

at SAKS' NYFW Kick-Off Party

BFA for Saks
Julia Fox

at SAKS' NYFW Kick-Off Party

BFA for Saks
Emma Roberts

at SAKS' NYFW Kick-Off Party

Nadine Merabi / Madison McGraw
Brooks Nader

at Nadine Merabi's NYFW Cocktail Party

Nadine Merabi / Madison McGraw
Melissa Gorga

at Nadine Merabi's NYFW Cocktail Party

Nadine Merabi / Madison McGraw
Shanina Shaik

at Nadine Merabi's NYFW Cocktail Party

BFA/Yvonne Tnt
AnnaSophia Robb

at the Madewell Spring 2023 Presentation + Launch Celebration

