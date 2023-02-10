E! Valentine's Day Guest Editors Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Share Gift Picks For Every Interest

We interviewed Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from Sarah's brand, Sourse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day is upon us and if you're in a scramble shopping for gifts, don't panic because Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are here to help. So far, the E! Valentine's Day Guest Editors have shared their gift picks under $50 along with some beauty and self-care items.
Today's focus is all about who you're shopping for. If you're buying a gift for someone who loves to travel, they have thoughtful picks, including some vitamin-infused chocolates from Sarah's brand, Sourse. They suggested some presents for couples in long-distance relationships. The Love Island USA host and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender shared the perfect present for someone who loves reality TV.
They even shared advice for anyone who's in a new relationship to ace Valentine's Day without going overboard. Wells advised, "Keep it simple. Go with whatever you're good at. For one of our first Valentine's Days together, I cooked for Sarah." Sarah warned, "Definitely not lingerie for the first Valentine's Day." And, if you don't have a valentine, Sarah shared her must-haves for Galentine's Day.
And, of course, you can always be your own valentine and give these presents to yourself.
Galentine's Day Gifts
There Are No Coincidences: A Manifestation Deck & Guidebook by Aliza Kelly
"My go-to gift would be the Aliza Kelly book and oracle deck There are No Coincidences," Sarah said.
Terrain Forest Offering Candle, Oak Moss + Amber
"I really love woody scents and I don't really like anything floral or fruity. I'm more of a musk, amber, sandalwood type of person. Anthropologie has a lot of great candles. They're really beautiful pieces for your whole home," Sarah shared.
Spellbound Sky Martin Scented Ceremony Candle
"Spellbound Sky is a shop and a crystal store in LA and they have this amazing ceremony candle if you need a fresh start or want to clear the air. It's a thoughtful gift to set intentions and start anew or get through heartbreak," Sarah shared.
Valentine's Day Gifts for a Boyfriend
Valentine's Day Gifts for Pet Parents
Perkie Prints Portraits
Wells shared, "There's one I found on Instagram that goes by Perkie Prints. You can send cute pictures of your dog or cat, or probably babies. They'll make these amazing portraits and put your dogs on shirts, sweaters, buttons, canvas bags, or ornaments. I think giving these gifts were the only times we made friends cry. Perky Prints is a really good resource if you've got people who love their pets.
Sarah added, "The portraits are really beautiful."
Valentine's Day Gifts for Someone Who Travels a Lot
Sourse Glow Bites
Sarah shared, "I always make sure that I have Glow Bites on me when I travel because they really help with the hydration of your skin, which you need when you're traveling."
Sourse x Joanna Vargas Daily Glow Duo
"The Glow Bites with the Daily Serum are a standard go-to for any time that I travel," Sarah said.
Sourse Energy Bites
Sarah shared, "Our Energy Bites are amazing. They're caffeinated chocolates, which are so nice if you're dealing with jet lag. It's just a really great go-to. Just pop a couple of those and it's like you've had two cups of coffee."
Valentine's Day Gifts for Reality TV Fans
Wine
Sarah joked, "Wine for sure. You won't feel like a crazy person watching crazy people."
Valentine's Day Gifts for Someone With a Sweet Tooth
Sourse Beauty Bites
"Sourse all the way," Sarah said.
Wells added, "You should put some in a heart-shaped box."
Valentine's Day Gifts for Someone in a Long-Distance Relationship
WordsWorkPrints Personalized Print
Wells joked, "Frequent flier miles."
Sarah added, "There are these companies that turn coordinates into artwork."
Grace Personalized Skinny Coordinates Bar Necklace
Sarah suggested, "You can have something made with their location or the latitude and longitude of a location that means something special to you on jewelry."
Valentine's Day Gifts for Someone in a New Relationship
Flowers
"Flowers," Sarah suggested along with "Sourse chocolate." Wells suggested, "And a handwritten note."
Sarah advised, "If you're not too serious yet, don't get jewelry."
Zalik Ice Cube Trays Silicone (Set of 2)
Sarah said, "You could get them a candle with matches. Or a throw if they like to stay indoors and not go out as much. You could get those ice cube trays for someone who likes to make old fashioneds or any type of fancy drinks, you know, the small things. As long as the gift means something to that person, I think it's cute."
Wells explained, "For guys, I'm a big old fashioned man and ice molds are a really good gift. I personally like the circular ones. I feel like it makes for a better old fashioned or Manhattan, you can get those on Amazon for really cheap and they're awesome. It looks like you know what you're doing, which is like the majority of my job in Paradise, pretending to be a bartender."
These ice cube trays have 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more recommendations from Sarah and Wells, here are their under $50 Valentine's Day gift picks.