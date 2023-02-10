E! Valentine's Day Guest Editors Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Share Gift Picks For Every Interest

We interviewed Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from Sarah's brand, Sourse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day is upon us and if you're in a scramble shopping for gifts, don't panic because Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are here to help. So far, the E! Valentine's Day Guest Editors have shared their gift picks under $50 along with some beauty and self-care items.

Today's focus is all about who you're shopping for. If you're buying a gift for someone who loves to travel, they have thoughtful picks, including some vitamin-infused chocolates from Sarah's brand, Sourse. They suggested some presents for couples in long-distance relationships. The Love Island USA host and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender shared the perfect present for someone who loves reality TV.

They even shared advice for anyone who's in a new relationship to ace Valentine's Day without going overboard. Wells advised, "Keep it simple. Go with whatever you're good at. For one of our first Valentine's Days together, I cooked for Sarah." Sarah warned, "Definitely not lingerie for the first Valentine's Day." And, if you don't have a valentine, Sarah shared her must-haves for Galentine's Day.

And, of course, you can always be your own valentine and give these presents to yourself.