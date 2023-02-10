Alix Earle, Remi Bader and More Influencers' NYFW Takeovers Will Keep You Scrolling For More

Watch : Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Look for Paris Fashion Week

Your FYP is about to be a lot more fabulous in the next few days.

Why, you ask? The biggest and brightest influencers from TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are turning New York Fashion Week into their very own runways. With designers showcasing their fall/winter 2023 collections between Feb. 10 through Feb. 15, creators like Remi Bader, Alix Earle and Kit Keenan (just to name a few) have dressed to impress as they eye next season's hottest clothes.

Case in point? Alix kicked off NYFW ahead of schedule as she stepped out in style for the L'Agence presentation on Feb. 9 at The Bowery Hotel. For the occasion, the University of Miami senior stunned in a sleek all-white getup that featured a curve-hugging minidress, cropped jacket and latex knee-high boots.

While Alix opted for the less is more approach for the first event of the week-long affair, others commanded the scene in bright colors and bold patterns. Influencer Caroline Vazzana, who is known for her maximalism style, wore an electrifying pink and purple checkered suit for Christian Siriano's show.