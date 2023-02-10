Alix Earle, Remi Bader and More Influencers' NYFW Takeovers Will Keep You Scrolling For More

From Kit Keenan to Caroline Vazzana, the biggest influencers turned heads and sat front row for New York Fashion Week's fall/winter 2023 presentations.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 10, 2023 6:09 PMTags
Your FYP is about to be a lot more fabulous in the next few days.

Why, you ask? The biggest and brightest influencers from TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are turning New York Fashion Week into their very own runways. With designers showcasing their fall/winter 2023 collections between Feb. 10 through Feb. 15, creators like Remi Bader, Alix Earle and Kit Keenan (just to name a few) have dressed to impress as they eye next season's hottest clothes.

Case in point? Alix kicked off NYFW ahead of schedule as she stepped out in style for the L'Agence presentation on Feb. 9 at The Bowery Hotel. For the occasion, the University of Miami senior stunned in a sleek all-white getup that featured a curve-hugging minidress, cropped jacket and latex knee-high boots.

While Alix opted for the less is more approach for the first event of the week-long affair, others commanded the scene in bright colors and bold patterns. Influencer Caroline Vazzana, who is known for her maximalism style, wore an electrifying pink and purple checkered suit for Christian Siriano's show.

New York Fashion Week 2023: Star Sightings

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to see influencers' fierce and fashionable NYFW appearances.

Gotham/GC Images
Alix Earle

Attending the L'Agence presentation.

Jason Crowley/BFA
Remi Bader

Attending the Cult Gaia event.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana

Attending the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2023 presentation.

Gotham/GC Images
Lisa Ramos

Attending the L'Agence presentation.

Gotham/GC Images
Stephanie Shepard

Attending the L'Agence presentation.

BFA for Saks
Julia Fox

Attending the SAKS Fifth Avenue NYFW 2023 party.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Afterpay
Kelsey Kotzur

Attending the Afterpay Next Gen Designers party.

Jason Crowley/BFA
Kit Keenan & Brigette Pheloung

Attending the Cult Gaia event.

