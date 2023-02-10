Little People, Big World’s Zach Roloff Undergoes Emergency Shunt Revision Surgery

Watch : Jacob Roloff Says He Was Molested By "Little People, Big World" Producer

Zach Roloff is on the mend.

The Little People, Big World star underwent emergency surgery to repair a shunt in his brain on Feb. 9, according to his wife Tori Roloff. In an Instagram post, Tori shared images of Zach—with whom she shares Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3 and Josiah, 10 months—in the hospital.

"Not exactly how we saw our week going," Tori wrote in the caption. "Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It's been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!"

In addition to thanking fans for "prayers that you have covered us in," the 31-year-old also gave sweet shoutouts to the hospital's medical team and Zach's mom Amy Roloff, who she said has been "holding down the fort."

"I'm here praying that Zach's recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!" Tori added. "You're a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I'm so proud of you."