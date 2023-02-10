Little People, Big World’s Zach Roloff Undergoes Emergency Shunt Revision Surgery

Zach Roloff is on the mend.
The Little People, Big World star underwent emergency surgery to repair a shunt in his brain on Feb. 9, according to his wife Tori Roloff. In an Instagram post, Tori shared images of Zach—with whom she shares Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3 and Josiah, 10 months—in the hospital.
"Not exactly how we saw our week going," Tori wrote in the caption. "Zachary had emergency shunt revision this morning. It's been a scary 72 hours but he is doing well and recovering!!"
In addition to thanking fans for "prayers that you have covered us in," the 31-year-old also gave sweet shoutouts to the hospital's medical team and Zach's mom Amy Roloff, who she said has been "holding down the fort."
"I'm here praying that Zach's recovery is quick and easy and that this will be our answered prayers to relieving his migraines!" Tori added. "You're a freaking bad ass, Zach. You just had brain surgery… and handled it like a rockstar. I'm so proud of you."
Zach's dad, Matt Roloff, also took to Instagram to ask for prayers to guide his son's recovery.
"Family has been in constant contact and communication," he wrote Feb. 8 underneath a picture of Zach with Jackson and Lilah in front of a Christmas tree."We are all praying for zach as he undergoes a important shunt revision. He's in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest… all prayers up please for Zachs successful recovery."
According to Johns Hopkins, a shunt is a "hollow tube surgically placed in the brain (or occasionally in the spine) to help drain cerebrospinal fluid and redirect it to another location in the body where it can be reabsorbed."
Tori had originally announced her husband's surgery a day prior in a since deleted Instagram Story, but admitted that she "hesitated" sharing the news at first, "but I believe strongly in prayer and could use some tomorrow."
"They say it's routine surgery but it's far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous," the TLC star explained. "It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge! Any prayers are greatly appreciated!"