Gretchen Rossi Shares Family Memories With Slade Smiley's Son Grayson Before His Death

Watch : Gretchen Rossi & Slade Smiley Mourn the Death of His Son Grayson

Gretchen Rossi is looking back on family moments following the death of Slade Smiley's son.

Grayson Arroyo-Smiley passed away on Feb. 5 after yearslong struggle with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 22.

In the wake of his tragic passing, Gretchen shared a sentimental footage of Grayson with her 3-year-old daughter Skylar Gray, who she shares with Slade. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum wrote in the caption, "We love you Gray."

In one video, Grayson sweetly helped Skylar set up a toy. Another clip showed Skylar, whose middle name is a nod to Grayson, carrying a ball into her sibling's bedroom. The two also posed for family photos, with dad Slade pictured smiling next to Grayson in one frame.

Grayson was diagnosed with diffuse fibrillary astrocytoma, an inoperable brain tumor, when he was 6 years old, according to his mother Michelle Arroyo. Through the years, he underwent chemotherapy treatment and multiple surgeries to lessen the pain of the growth.