Gretchen Rossi Shares Family Memories With Slade Smiley's Son Grayson Before His Death

Gretchen Rossi is looking back on family moments following the death of Slade Smiley's son.
Grayson Arroyo-Smiley passed away on Feb. 5 after yearslong struggle with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 22.
In the wake of his tragic passing, Gretchen shared a sentimental footage of Grayson with her 3-year-old daughter Skylar Gray, who she shares with Slade. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum wrote in the caption, "We love you Gray."
In one video, Grayson sweetly helped Skylar set up a toy. Another clip showed Skylar, whose middle name is a nod to Grayson, carrying a ball into her sibling's bedroom. The two also posed for family photos, with dad Slade pictured smiling next to Grayson in one frame.
Grayson was diagnosed with diffuse fibrillary astrocytoma, an inoperable brain tumor, when he was 6 years old, according to his mother Michelle Arroyo. Through the years, he underwent chemotherapy treatment and multiple surgeries to lessen the pain of the growth.
In a Feb. 7 Instagram post, Michelle called Grayson's death "very unexpected" as he had been "doing much better" in his recovery from a recent infection.
"His heart stopped here at home, and I performed chest compressions to get it going until the paramedics arrived and took over," she wrote, explaining that Grayson "looked good" for a time but "his heart gave out again at the hospital."
"I know Gray is playing cards with Gramma and playing Trouble with our beloved Diane," she added. "His dog Mo is right at his side as he never left him."
In a family statement, Gretchen and Slade remembered Grayson as an "angel on this earth and an incredible warrior…a warrior like no one has ever seen before."
"He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things," the couple wrote on Instagram Feb. 7. "He was always singing & dancing & laughing despite his circumstances."
They continued, "Although his life was cut short on earth, he made an incredible impact on so many people. The Lord knew his life had purpose and would touch many along the way. We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely."