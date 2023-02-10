Why Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Started Drinking Again and How Carl Radke Feels About It

After nearly half a year of not drinking, Lindsay Hubbard is once again enjoying her occasional cocktail.
The Summer House star previously revealed in February 2022 that she gave up alcohol to support co-star and now-fiancé Carl Radke on his sobriety journey, but that changed before they started filming the Bravo series' seventh season.
"I made the decision to stop drinking when I did it was because he was sober and I was going to be sober with him to get him through to his one year anniversary," the 36-year-old exclusively told E! News ahead of the show's Feb. 13 premiere. "Then it was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is fun. Carl and I are in this super honeymoon phase, I don't even need to drink."
Fast forward a few months as Lindsay explained, "I think it was like Easter, we were in Florida and I was with my aunt and I was like, 'I kind of just want to have a glass of wine with my aunt. Then right after that I was in L.A. with Danielle [Olivera] and that was always something that Danielle and I love, having some wine together."
The reality star said it was "a natural progression into my natural lifestyle of drinking, but this time with what I had learned during those five months that I wasn't drinking."
She continued, "Now, I understand a little bit more balance, I understand what's going to make Carl comfortable in his sobriety, but also staying true to myself and my lifestyle."
Carl, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, was fully supportive.
"I was very flattered and just felt it was an amazing gesture of her and supportive of her to want to stop drinking to help me get through a pivotal point," he gushed. "She deserves a ton of credit because it's not easy being in a relationship with someone that deals with the things that I deal with and the lifestyle adjustment. It's a lot of pressure on her. It's been a constant communication but ultimately I want what makes her the happiest and if she's comfortable having some wine, I'm all for it. I want her to have her fun and align with whatever's authentic to her. For her go four or five months without drinking, it was incredible."
Lindsay jokingly added, "I looked the best I've ever looked in my entire life. Honestly, I might have to go back to not drinking because, hey, it will be a great support for him, but also we have a wedding to plan so it might be helpful."
Summer House returns Monday, Feb. 13, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)