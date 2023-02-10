The MixtapE! Presents Dove Cameron, Khalid, Sam Hunt and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
This Valentine's Day weekend, love is in the air and in our ears.
On Feb. 10, Dove Cameron teamed up with Khalid and released a special love song called "We Go Down Together." Within the first few verses, listeners pick up on their pair's chemistry and friendship as they explore a bond that can't be broken.
"Working with Dove was an absolute pleasure," Khalid teased before the big release. "Our time on set together was magical and I can't wait for the world to see and hear what we created together."
They aren't the only artists sharing lovely new tracks this Friday. See how Sam Hunt, VINCINT and Lauren Spencer Smith are handling relationships in our new music picks below.
Sam Hunt—"Walmart"
The country singer has a reminder to fans that life always has a way of working out as he transports listeners to a small town run-in with an ex's mother. "I saw your mama at Walmart with your little girl," he sings. "She had your eyes and your smile, she had your nose and your lips / Somewhere in our little small-town, small talk girl."
Dove Cameron feat. Khalid—"We Go Down Together"
Open your hearts to a song about a timeless love you can't shake off overnight. "This song is very personal and special to me," Dove said. "Working with my friend Khalid on this record makes the experience all the more magical. I've been exploring different sonic palates as I write my debut album and finding new ways to give myself to my fans. This song and accompanying music video are like a little distilled love letter in a bottle."
Lauren Spencer Smith—"Best Friend Breakup"
The breakthrough act of 2022 returns with a song about a certain type of heartbreak—one that comes from the falling out of two best friends. "I only wanted you to be happy," she sings. "But I never thought it'd be without me."
Reyna Roberts feat. Tayler Holder—"Another Round"
The rising star shows off her unique ability to write music from a strictly fictional perspective. "My goal was to create a story that touched on all of the different ways people could be apprehensive to have ‘another round' in life—whether it's another round of a relationship, drinks or any other vice," Reyna said. "And at the time I had the idea for this song, I had never been in a relationship, so I wrote the lyrics purely from imagination."
PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol—"Good Morning"
Just in time for Valentine's Day, the R&B artist has released a love song that would have never seen the light of day if it wasn't for fans who finally convinced him to finish it. See the sunrise, sip a mimosa and say "Good Morning" to this new track.
Carlos Vives—"La Historia"
Fresh off of his performance at the 2023 Grammys, the Colombian singer is ready to share his first single from his upcoming album Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así. The song kicks off an emotional year full of celebrations and festivities that will evoke the nostalgia of the '90s.
Matt Stell—"Shut The Truck Up"
If you listen to one track off of Matt's new EP One of Us, make sure it's his unique play on the power of a pickup trucks. "I can't get the rearview off you, wanna rip the thing off / Can't get your perfume out the bench seat cloth," he sings. "If a short bed Chevy could talk, it'd say / Boy, you messed up and it's all your fault."
VINCINT—"Romance"
The singer-songwriter may surprise you with his most soul-baring single to date. "‘Romance' is about seeing someone you care for being treated like s--t and knowing you can love them better," VINCINT said. "A little ode to the divas of the early 2000s, like Toni Braxton's ‘He Wasn't Man Enough' and Brandy and Monica's ‘The Boy Is Mine.' Plain and simple, it's me talking my s--t."
Happy listening!