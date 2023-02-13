Below Deck's Ross Just Took His Boatmance With Katie to a New Level

Watch : Below Deck's Fraser Olender on Becoming Show's First Male Chief Stew

Below Deck's Ross McHarg is getting his love life into ship shape.

That involves making things official with deckhand Katie Glaser, as the bosun takes their romance to a new level after previously being caught in a love triangle with stew Alissa Humber in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Feb. 13 episode.

But before all that, the group decides to celebrate the completion of their Saint Lucia charter with a dinner out on the town. And upon arriving at the restaurant, they are given blowjob cocktail shots, after which Chief Stew Fraser Olender hilariously jokes, "I love a blowjob, but not one that's calorific."

Despite the craziness around them—from deckhand Ben Willoughby making a toast to deckhand Luis Antonio "Tony" Duarte picking up a stray cat at the table—Ross is happy to get some semi-alone time with Katie off the boat.

Recalling his past playboy behavior, Ross states in a confessional, "I do like the play the field. The field is fun. It's got long grass, it's great. I don't know what qualifies you as a sex addict. I have a high libido."