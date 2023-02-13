Exclusive

Below Deck's Ross Just Took His Boatmance With Katie to a New Level

After being caught up in a love triangle with crew mates Katie Glaser and Alissa Humber, Below Deck's Ross McHarg decides to make things official with Katie in E! New's exclusive sneak peek.

Watch: Below Deck's Fraser Olender on Becoming Show's First Male Chief Stew

Below Deck's Ross McHarg is getting his love life into ship shape.

That involves making things official with deckhand Katie Glaser, as the bosun takes their romance to a new level after previously being caught in a love triangle with stew Alissa Humber in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Feb. 13 episode.

But before all that, the group decides to celebrate the completion of their Saint Lucia charter with a dinner out on the town. And upon arriving at the restaurant, they are given blowjob cocktail shots, after which Chief Stew Fraser Olender hilariously jokes, "I love a blowjob, but not one that's calorific."

Despite the craziness around them—from deckhand Ben Willoughby making a toast to deckhand Luis Antonio "Tony" Duarte picking up a stray cat at the table—Ross is happy to get some semi-alone time with Katie off the boat.

Recalling his past playboy behavior, Ross states in a confessional, "I do like the play the field. The field is fun. It's got long grass, it's great. I don't know what qualifies you as a sex addict. I have a high libido."

photos
Below Deck Season 10 Cast Photos

But when it comes to his long-term romantic future, Ross admits, "I foresee myself having a partner for life," which prompts his latest relationship revelation when it comes to Katie.

"I've made an active decision with Katie," he explains, "that her and I are going to be just her and I."

And it seems things between the two are going well, as Ross states in a confessional, "With all this love in the air, there's a good chance I might be getting laid tonight."

However, Alissa approaches the pair to scooch past Alissa to get to her seat at the table, catching Ross' eye in the process. Perhaps his promise to be monogamous will be harder to keep than he expected.

Check out the full clip above.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

