Real Housewives of Atlanta's Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks Break Up

Things aren't exactly peachy between Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks.

Just a little more than a year after they got engaged, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her fiancé have broken up.

"It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple," the parents of daughter Emma, 14 months, wrote in a joint statement on Instagram Feb. 9. "Though we love each other very much, we feel it is best to part ways. Our bond as friends and family will never be broken. We ask for privacy at this time."

It certainly hasn't been an easy time for Falynn and Jaylan. Last month, the 33-year-old shared she suffered a pregnancy loss.

"The Lord called our baby home," Falynn—mom to Troy, Liam and Dylan from previous relationships—wrote on Instagram Jan. 11. "Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts. Rest in heaven, Jean Pina Mommy and Daddy love you so very much."