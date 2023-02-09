Real Housewives of Atlanta's Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks Break Up

Things aren't exactly peachy between Falynn Pina and Jaylan Banks.
Just a little more than a year after they got engaged, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her fiancé have broken up.
"It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple," the parents of daughter Emma, 14 months, wrote in a joint statement on Instagram Feb. 9. "Though we love each other very much, we feel it is best to part ways. Our bond as friends and family will never be broken. We ask for privacy at this time."
It certainly hasn't been an easy time for Falynn and Jaylan. Last month, the 33-year-old shared she suffered a pregnancy loss.
"The Lord called our baby home," Falynn—mom to Troy, Liam and Dylan from previous relationships—wrote on Instagram Jan. 11. "Though we understand that God has a plan, our home is filled with tears and broken hearts. Rest in heaven, Jean Pina Mommy and Daddy love you so very much."
Back in October 2021, Falynn announced her engagement to Jaylan, which came nearly three months after she finalized her divorce from Simon Guobadia.
Weeks later, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams announced her relationship with Simon.
"We are crazy in love," she wrote on Instagram in May of that year. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."
As for those who were skeptical of the timeline? Porsha had a response ready for them.
"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January," the reality star, who wed Simon in November 2022, continued. "I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."
For Falynn, her eyes have always been on the future.
"I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing," Falynn told E! at the time. "Sending positivity to all of you."