Proof Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

This Brady bunch is looking more and more alike by the day.
Tom Brady shared a new snap of his 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, and the father-son duo are practically twins.
In the photo posted to Instagram Stories on Feb. 8, Jack stands back-to-back with former NFL player Julian Edelman, with the teen inching a bit taller than the athlete.
Tom hilariously captioned the post, "Sorry @edelman11 you stopped growing and now this 15 year old is towering over you."
The new picture was reshared by fans on Twitter, with one person commenting, "Nah he looks so much like Brady wtf."
Another person wrote, "He looks just like his dad."
The pic comes less than a month after Tom announced he would be retiring from football—for good this time. (The quarterback had previously announced his retirement in 2022 before returning for one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
"I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," he said in a video message on Feb. 1. "I won't be long-winded, you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."
He continued, "So, I really thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many."
Tom concluded his emotional announcement by thanking his fans for "allowing me to live my absolute dream."
He added, "I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."