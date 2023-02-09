Kim Kardashian's Bangin' New Hairstyle Will Have You Booking a Salon Appointment

Kim Kardashian showed off her curtain bangs before stepping out to her SKIMS Valentine's Day pop-up store in Los Angeles. Check out her look.

It looks like Kim Kardashian's brunette locks are hair to stay.

More than a month after going from platinum blonde back to her dark roots, the Kardashians star debuted curtain bangs in a video shared on Instagram Stories.

In the Feb. 8 clip, Kim—clad in a white two-piece set from her SKIMS clothing line—lets her bangs frame her face as she styles her tresses in a loose up-do. After playfully blowing a kiss to the camera, the 42-year-old lets down her hair down again.

She was also seen flaunting her new bangin' do that same day at a pop-up store for her SKIMS Valentine's Day collection in Los Angeles.

But Kim isn't the only Kardashian to have rocked bangs in recent months. In December, Khloe Kardashian graced the pages of Sorbet magazine with fringe bangs.

However, the Good American mogul later admitted that she didn't actually take the plunge and commit to the cut.

photos
Kim Kardashian's Hair Evolution

"Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 3, alongside a portrait from the photo shoot. "It was fun to give a different look and not be committed."

Khloe added, "I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face." 

Only time will tell if Kim will stick with her bangs. For now, keep scrolling to see her latest look, as well as more celeb hair transformation.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

After reverting back from blonde to brunette, the SKIMS founder zhuzhed up her signature look with curtain bangs.

Terry Wyatt, Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Shania Twain

The country music superstar ditched her signature brunette locks for a platinum blonde hairstyle at a Republic Records party celebrating the 2023 Grammy Awards.

TikTok
Jasmine Chiswell

The TikTok sensation debuted a fiery red hair transformation on Jan. 31 and kissed her Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde locks goodbye.

Getty / Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL cast member debuted his shaved head while attending a New York Knicks versus Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden in late January 2023.

Instagram
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer debuted a dramatic bob hairstyle, blonde highlights and wispy bangs in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

Getty Images / Instagram
Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Skin founder joined Zendaya, Idina Menzel and other A-listers with her bold new bob haircut.

Instagram, Walt Disney Company via Getty Images
Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel showed off her chic bob haircut on Instagram, writing on Jan. 17, "So this happened today."

Getty Images; Instagram
Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid debuted a dramatic platinum blonde look on Jan. 17, and seemingly channeled the one and only Marilyn Monroe.

Shutterstock/BACKGRID
Shawn Mendes

The pop star debuted a buzzcut just after the start of 2023, following years of sporting a signature short, wavy hairstyle.

Instagram
Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes kissed her brunette hair goodbye, as she revealed her dramatic red color in a Dec. 24 Instagram.

BACKGRID, pierresnaps/Instagram
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is back to being a brunette! After being blonde for most of 2022, The Kardashians star unveiled her drastic hair change on Christmas Eve—the same night as her family's annual holiday party.

James Devaney/GC Images; T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Dakota Johnson

The Daddio star was seen debuting a brand-new blonde 'do on-set for her role in the upcoming film on Dec. 20.

Instagram / Getty Images
Bella Hadid

On Dec. 18, Bella Hadid unveiled a dramatic hair transformation, showcasing her new honey-blonde hairstyle on Instagram Stories.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Instagram
Jenna Ortega

The Wednesday star debuted a cropped hair look on Instagram in December 2022. 

Getty Images / Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

After Khloe debuted her new 'do on Instagram in December 2022, captioning her post "Bang Bang," her pal Khadijah Haqq McCray replied, "Shots fired! And I love it."

Getty Images / Instagram
Michelle Pfeiffer

The Grease 2 actress shared on Instagram that she was in need of "a long overdue chop," and showcased her sleek blunt bob haircut.

Instagram; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Patrick Dempsey

After dyeing his hair platinum blonde for his role as racecar driver Piero Taruffi in Ferrari, the actor decided to buzz the remainder of his lightened locks to "start fresh," according to his wife Jillian Dempsey. "Change is good! Have you ever buzzed your hair?" she wrote in a Dec. 11 Instagram post. "Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh!"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch star certainly flipped the switch on her look. In a Dec. 13 selfie, Vanessa—long known as a brunette—was seen sporting blonde locks and bleached eyebrows, leading fans to compare to her look to Lady Gaga.

Instagram
Maren Morris

Maren closed out her Humble Quest tour in Nashville with a major chop! The country singer cut her hair just one hour before stepping onto the stage with a lob on Dec. 2.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star debuted a new honey-colored hairstyle while enjoying Miami's Art Basel.

Getty Imges
Jennifer Garner

The actress debuted a lob in the weeks before Thanksgiving 2022.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr.

just before Halloween 2022, the Iron Man actor had his two youngest sons, Exton and Avri, shave his head for his role on the HBO series The Sympathizer.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

The "7 Rings" singer showed off her new blonde look in an Instagram photo posted on Oct. 26.

Instagram
Dove Cameron

The "Breakfast" singer debuted a dramatic yellow blunt bob and bangs on Oct. 18. 

Instagram/ Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper is officially a redhead! She debuted the fiery new 'do at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit on Oct. 4.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock/GC Images
Kristen Stewart

The A-lister showcased her edgy style while attending the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show on Oct. 4. She debuted a major new 'do that was a mix between a mullet and a pixie cut.

Getty Images
Bella Hadid

While in France for Paris Fashion Week, Bella debuted choppy bangs on Sept. 28.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

"Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair," the reality TV alum wrote on Instagram on Sept. 26, 2022. "But a confident bald woman - there's your diamond in the rough."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Instagram
Kirsten Dunst

"We were so excited to debut Kirsten‘s shortest haircut in 17 years," hairstylist Marcus Francis said in a press release on Sept. 26. "We decided to keep the look classic and cool to match her new chic length, creating some natural bends to frame her face." According to the beauty expert, the actress chopped off six inches of hair!

Getty Images / Instagram
Chase Stokes

You thought Outer Banks had plot twists? Well, the actor surprised his fans by revealing in a Sept. 22 Instagram post that he said goodbye to his long, wavy hair and hello to a short cut.  

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

