Kim Kardashian's Bangin' New Hairstyle Will Have You Booking a Salon Appointment

It looks like Kim Kardashian's brunette locks are hair to stay.
More than a month after going from platinum blonde back to her dark roots, the Kardashians star debuted curtain bangs in a video shared on Instagram Stories.
In the Feb. 8 clip, Kim—clad in a white two-piece set from her SKIMS clothing line—lets her bangs frame her face as she styles her tresses in a loose up-do. After playfully blowing a kiss to the camera, the 42-year-old lets down her hair down again.
She was also seen flaunting her new bangin' do that same day at a pop-up store for her SKIMS Valentine's Day collection in Los Angeles.
But Kim isn't the only Kardashian to have rocked bangs in recent months. In December, Khloe Kardashian graced the pages of Sorbet magazine with fringe bangs.
However, the Good American mogul later admitted that she didn't actually take the plunge and commit to the cut.
"Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 3, alongside a portrait from the photo shoot. "It was fun to give a different look and not be committed."
Khloe added, "I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face."
Only time will tell if Kim will stick with her bangs.