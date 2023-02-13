How Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Really Feels About Mending Friendship With Danielle Olivera

Summer House fans aren't the only ones who want to know what caused the friendship breakup between Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera.
In fact, Lindsay says she's just as confused by the season seven rift between her and her longtime BFF.
"I spent the entire summer trying to figure out what the cause of that is," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News, "and I don't ever think I got the answer. It was really hard."
As the season seven trailer hinted, Lindsay's relationship with co-star and now-fiancé Carl Radke seems to be one of the causes.
"I thought Danielle fully supported us in our relationship," she continued. "I thought we walked in like we walk in every other normal summer—the three of us are best friends—so when all of a sudden that changed, I just was very confused. I spent the majority of my summer super confused and honestly hurt trying to just understand everything. I never really got my answer."
While Lindsay hopes to get some answers by watching this season play out on TV, she also admitted, "Those are going to be the hardest scenes for me to relive because this is a fallout between two best friends."
She added, "I feel like it's just hard and it hurts."
The 36-year-old says she's optimistic that their upcoming reunion could help mend their friendship. "I don't lose friends," Lindsay stated. "All of my best girlfriends in my life, I just don't have falling outs with them. So yeah, I'm always very hopeful that there is a way to come back together. It's just a matter of if we can recover from the damage from this season."
She added that the only time she's seen Danielle since filming was at BravoCon 2022.
"I would say hi and give her a hug and I was very cordial and that was it, so I haven't seen her since," she shared. "I think we're both waiting on this TV show to come out and be like, 'OK, we're going to figure this all out by watching.' Maybe we'll be able to watch it and see each other's perspective."
Summer House premieres tonight, Feb. 13, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)