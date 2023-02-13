How Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Really Feels About Mending Friendship With Danielle Olivera

Watch : Summer House's Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Tease "BIG" Fall Wedding

Summer House fans aren't the only ones who want to know what caused the friendship breakup between Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera.

In fact, Lindsay says she's just as confused by the season seven rift between her and her longtime BFF.

"I spent the entire summer trying to figure out what the cause of that is," the Bravo star exclusively told E! News, "and I don't ever think I got the answer. It was really hard."

As the season seven trailer hinted, Lindsay's relationship with co-star and now-fiancé Carl Radke seems to be one of the causes.

"I thought Danielle fully supported us in our relationship," she continued. "I thought we walked in like we walk in every other normal summer—the three of us are best friends—so when all of a sudden that changed, I just was very confused. I spent the majority of my summer super confused and honestly hurt trying to just understand everything. I never really got my answer."