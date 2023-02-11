How Wizards of Waverly Place's Dan Benson Made the Leap From Disney Star to Adult Entertainer

Watch : How Dan Benson Went From Wizards of Waverly Place to OnlyFans

When former Wizards of Waverly Place actor Dan Benson found out that intimate photos he thought he sent to a woman he met on a dating app had actually been splashed all over the Internet, he was both extremely embarrassed and pretty sure he was going to get fired.

Thankfully, his boss at the time was very understanding and he remained employed, but "it was mortifying," the 35-year-old, who played charmingly goofy Zeke on the hit Disney Channel series, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It was absolutely horrifying."

But he wouldn't be where he is now—racking up subscriptions on OnlyFans and having a blast making NSFW content—if events hadn't unfolded as they did.

"I wouldn't change any of the terrible things that happened to me," Benson noted, "because they made me who I am today."

Which isn't to say, he emphasized, that his decision to lean into adult entertainment was an easy one or that he expects everyone to applaud—or even understand—why he's doing it.